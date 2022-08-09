ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Turmoil’ if NYC school funding not settled: teachers’ union head

By Craig Treadway, Aaron Feis, Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario
PIX11
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s schools will open to “complete turmoil” come September if the legal battle over the system’s budget drags on, the teachers’ union head said Tuesday.

Since the City Council approved a budget that included reductions of at least $215 million to education in June, the massive cuts have faced protests , a change of heart from lawmakers , and a legal battle. A judge ruled last week that a re-vote should be held on the budget, but Mayor Eric Adams has said that the city would appeal that decision.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers union, told PIX11 News on Tuesday that the appeal is only further delaying a finalized education budget, to potentially disastrous results for city schools.

“Hopefully they get this done quickly because we want our schools to open in a very orderly way, and right now they can’t do that,” said Mulgrew. “If they’re waiting for an appeal, that means we’re going to open in complete turmoil in September, and that’s the last thing we need right now.”

