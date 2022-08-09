ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6uiz_0hAWBTlk00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.

“We’re not available next Friday, August 19. We have other commitments,” said Joe Rzonsa, owner of Boardman’s Blue Wolf Restaurant and the operator of the Maronite Center. “(St. Maron’s Church) is having a festival there that’s going to occupy the entire property.”

Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear

An organization called Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump political advocacy group, announced Tuesday that DeSantis and Vance would be appearing at the Maronite Center on August 19, and tickets were available through the website Eventbrite.

The event has now been removed from the Eventbrite website.

Rzonsa says he was contacted recently by someone from Turning Point USA about using the Maronite Center on August 19. Rzonsa says he told them the venue was not available.

Rzonsa was told they would call him back.

“And they never called us back. I’ve been trying to reach my contact from Turning Point USA to tell them, ‘This event has already been on a press release, and it’s being advertised at my venue on a date that we’re not going to be available.’ And nobody’s returned my call,” he said.

“I got in this morning and I have a hundred emails and 50 phone calls about the details,” said Rzonsa. “Some people got tickets for this and some people were still trying to and they can’t.”

A message has been left with someone at Turning Point USA, but so far, there’s been no response.

Comments / 9

crystal hill
1d ago

they think they are so important they can just tell an venue they're coming and they will be welcomed with open arms. well just like everyone else you have to plan the event and book the venue

Reply
2
 

