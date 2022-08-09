ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelingmom.com

16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host historic hurricane program

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug. 16 concerning historic hurricanes that affected the state. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Southport Community Building at 223 E. Bay St., per the announcement. Doors will open at 6:30 for admission.
SOUTHPORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Restaurants
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Food & Drinks
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cameron Art Museum rebrands program to honor local artist

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced Aug. 9 that it would be rebranding its “Art Explorers” program to honor local artist Mary Cameron Hoey. Per their announcement, the program will become “Mary’s Art Explorers” and will have its first session Aug. 11.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery. The film was...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Wine Bar#Wine List#Cheese Boards#Food Drink#Cape Fear Foodie
WECT

NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust bought 265 acres across 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for protection. The area is in East Arcadia and north of Riegelwood. Per the trust, the area “hosts mature floodplain forest, upland hardwood ravines, and a...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cucalorus Film Foundation receives $95,000 in grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation was awarded a total of $95,000 in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation. Per a Cucalorus release on August 10, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts awarded $80,000 in flexible grants to be given to Cucalorus over the next few years.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
WECT

Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need. Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies...
KURE BEACH, NC
WNCT

Pender Co. forest fire grows to more than 1,500 acres

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that officials were working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship

Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy