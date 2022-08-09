Read full article on original website
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
travelingmom.com
16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
WECT
Director, lead actress say all-Wilmington film “Remember Yesterday’ is something special
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After five years of work, the Wilmington-centric movie Remember Yesterday will have its’ premiere showings at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, at The Pointe 14 Cinemas, located near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and South 17th Street in Wilmington. Written and...
WECT
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host historic hurricane program
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug. 16 concerning historic hurricanes that affected the state. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Southport Community Building at 223 E. Bay St., per the announcement. Doors will open at 6:30 for admission.
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WECT
Cameron Art Museum rebrands program to honor local artist
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced Aug. 9 that it would be rebranding its “Art Explorers” program to honor local artist Mary Cameron Hoey. Per their announcement, the program will become “Mary’s Art Explorers” and will have its first session Aug. 11.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington holding ‘Young At Heart’ day for seniors next month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is reinforcing the saying “you’re only as old as you feel”. On September 12th, the museum is welcoming seniors in the community to enjoy a special day to explore and enjoy fun activities. The museum says...
WECT
Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery. The film was...
WECT
NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust bought 265 acres across 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for protection. The area is in East Arcadia and north of Riegelwood. Per the trust, the area “hosts mature floodplain forest, upland hardwood ravines, and a...
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
WECT
Cucalorus Film Foundation receives $95,000 in grants
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation was awarded a total of $95,000 in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation. Per a Cucalorus release on August 10, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts awarded $80,000 in flexible grants to be given to Cucalorus over the next few years.
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
Couple on anniversary beach trip have more to celebrate after $100,000 NC lottery win
“I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery.”
WECT
Communities in Schools director speaks on the importance of “Stuff the Bus” event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Communities in Schools of Cape Fear has been collecting school supplies in yellow barrels for students in New Hanover and Pender counties. The final collection push will be from Aug. 12-14, when people are encouraged to visit the participating bus stops where the school buses will be filled with supplies.
WITN
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
WECT
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need. Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies...
Pender Co. forest fire grows to more than 1,500 acres
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that officials were working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, […]
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship
Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
