Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
sent-trib.com
David Charles Haas
David Charles Haas, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Dale and Betty (Roach) Haas. He married Dorothy Hurm on May 22, 1993, and she survives in Bowling Green. Dave was a...
sent-trib.com
Wood County represented at Dolly Parton Imagination library event in Columbus
Country music sensation Dolly Parton took the stage in Columbus on Tuesday — not to perform, but to promote her other passion, inspiring children to read. Parton was the guest of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, in her effort to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Gov. Mike DeWine declared Aug. 9 Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
sent-trib.com
Lee M. Ayers
Lee M. Ayers, 37, of Bloomdale, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Bowling Green to Michael and Linda (Heldberg) Ayers, and they survive in Bloomdale. Lee is survived by his daughter, Lilyanah Ayers of Van Buren; brothers: Rodney...
sent-trib.com
Marian May (Spitler) Grimm
Marian May (Spitler) Grimm, 89, of Weston, Ohio passed away at her family farm on August 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1932, to Lyle Maxwell and Mabel Ada (Gilbert) Spitler in Weston. She was a 1950 graduate of Bowling Green High School. On November 11, 1950, she married Merle Ray Grimm at Plain Congregational Church in Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
sent-trib.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 49th home in Wood County
ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday. Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project. “I am excited that Sabrina will have a decent and affordable home in which to raise her four boys, here...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-11-2022
Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
sent-trib.com
BG man going to prison for shooting himself; state rep, who was on ride-along with trooper, testifies
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to jail. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
sent-trib.com
Toledo woman arrested for menacing after alleged BG incident
A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing after she allegedly made threats. The Bowling Green Police Division took a report Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a woman who said she had been threatened. She also said the same woman had bit her neck and punched her in the face earlier in the week.
sent-trib.com
LaVonne L. Boose
LaVonne L. Boose, 85, Haskins, died Aug. 7, 2022. Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, is handling the arrangements.
sent-trib.com
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
sent-trib.com
Could kindness cure our societal ills?
With all the problems and division we are experiencing today, there is some talk about showing kindness to others. That’s a good thing, a very good thing. It would be a positive in our world of so many negatives. Try a smile to a stranger, a nice word of...
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
sent-trib.com
2 teens arrested in BG after stolen car found with guns
Two 17-year-olds from Columbus were arrested Monday for drug and firearms charges and were taken to Wood County Juvenile Detention Center. At 12:04 a.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised of a license plate reader hit a stolen license plate heading westbound from Interstate 75. The plate was later confirmed...
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burns in county parks planned
sent-trib.com
BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash
The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
sent-trib.com
Hildebrand joins BGSU athletics staff
Erik Hildebrand has been hired as as associate athletics director for compliance at Bowling Green State University. Hildebrand, a BGSU graduate, joins the Falcons staff after serving as the assistant athletic director for compliance at Washington State. “We are pleased to announce that Erik Hildebrand has accepted our offer to...
sent-trib.com
BG police investigate gunfire downtown
Bowling Green police investigated gunfire in the downtown area Wednesday, but no arrests have been made. At 1:18 a.m., officers with the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 100 block of North Prospect Street and spoke with three witnesses. The witnesses, who were not willing to identify themselves, told...
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burn agreement between county, BG formalized
A formalized prescribed burn agreement has been written for the Wood County Park District. At Tuesday’s meeting, the park commissioners authorized Director Chris Smalley to enter into an agreement for a memorandum of understanding regarding prescribed fire management between the Wood County Park District and the City of Bowling Green.
