Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
wlen.com
What Does a “State of Emergency” Issued by the Lenawee County Board Chair Entail?
Adrian, MI – The situation with the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian has forced the City of Adrian Mayor and Commission, and the Lenawee County Board of Commissioners Chair, to declare a state of emergency. What does that mean, exactly?. After the regular meeting of the county Commissioners this...
sent-trib.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 49th home in Wood County
ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday. Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project. “I am excited that Sabrina will have a decent and affordable home in which to raise her four boys, here...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-10-2022
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road. The personnel and finance committees will meet at 5:30 p.m. The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., in Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
sent-trib.com
‘Older and wiser’: Attend advance care planning seminar in BG
Middleton Law Office and Bowling Green Manor will lead a discussion on advance care planning called Older and Wiser – Learning About Advance Directives on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive. Chase Greenlee and Lori Polcyn...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
13abc.com
TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is holding a few Back-to-School events that’ll offer supplies and resources that’ll help students prepare for the upcoming school year. The first event will be the TPS Back-to-School Bash. It will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7...
sent-trib.com
Party for the Parks supports foundation
The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser on Sept. 23. The Party for the Parks, formerly the Wine and Cheese Social and Auction, will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park. The foundation exists to support the programs and...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
sent-trib.com
Lake teachers, administrators get raises
MILLBURY — Lake Local Schools teachers, staff and administrators all have new contracts and salary increases. Over the last two meetings, the board of education approved contracts for administrators, including Superintendent Jim Witt, who has two years left on a contract. Witt, who previously earned $123,482 annually, will now...
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burn agreement between county, BG formalized
A formalized prescribed burn agreement has been written for the Wood County Park District. At Tuesday’s meeting, the park commissioners authorized Director Chris Smalley to enter into an agreement for a memorandum of understanding regarding prescribed fire management between the Wood County Park District and the City of Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Owens offers ASL classes to Perrysburg students; high school teacher was under investigation
PERRYSBURG — A new collaboration with Owens Community College has resulted in a solution to provide the canceled fourth-year American Sign Language class at Perrysburg High School. Superintendent Tom Hosler said Owens and Perrysburg have collaborated in the past. “We’ve worked with Owens in the past with College Credit...
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burns in county parks planned
Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
New high school principal hired by Tecumseh Public Schools
TECUMSEH, MI - Tecumseh Public Schools has hired Morenci Area Schools principal Kimberly Irish as its new high school principal. The action, a unanimous vote from the Tecumseh School Board on Monday, Aug. 8, comes after the district paid its former principal $80,000 to end his employment as part of a separation agreement.
sent-trib.com
BGSU graduate named Lourdes program coordinator
TOLEDO — Lourdes University has appointed Angelica Johnson, a Bowling Green State University graduate, as coordinator of the Teachers of Color Program, Like Me. Johnson has worked in education for over 10 years. As coordinator of Like Me, a program developed by the Lourdes University Division of Education, Johnson will work to decrease the disparity in teachers of color across our region and the country.
Now hiring: USPS Toledo looking to fill immediate openings, holding job application workshop Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings for several job positions in Toledo. USPS will be hosting a job application workshop at its 435 South St. Clair St. location in downtown Toledo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
Heavenly Pizza hosts free haircuts for kids event
FINDLAY, Ohio — Back-to-school time can be stressful and expensive, but one Findlay restaurant is once again stepping up to help the community. For the second year, Heavenly Pizza in Findlay hosted the initiative Heavenly Haircuts for kids on Monday. When he started it up last year, Josh Elchert, president of Heavenly Pizza, thought only a handful of kids would come in for a free haircut before school starts.
sent-trib.com
Could kindness cure our societal ills?
With all the problems and division we are experiencing today, there is some talk about showing kindness to others. That’s a good thing, a very good thing. It would be a positive in our world of so many negatives. Try a smile to a stranger, a nice word of...
bgindependentmedia.org
Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair
The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
