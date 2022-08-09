Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Serena Williams’ Staggering Net Worth Comes From More Than Just Tennis! Find Out How She Makes Money
The end of an era! Although longtime tennis pro Serena Williams is retiring from the game that made her a star, the Saginaw, Michigan, native has quite a nest egg. Serena's net worth...
Serena Williams Went to Tiger Woods to Ask If She Should Retire: 'I Needed His Advice'
As Serena Williams pondered her decision to retire from tennis, she went to "friend" Tiger Woods for advice. On Tuesday, Williams, 40 wrote in a first-person essay for Vogue that she plans to step away from her nearly 27-years-long professional tennis career after the upcoming U.S. Open, her next and possibly final chance to capture her 24th Grand Slam victory and tie Margaret Court's record.
Serena Williams Announces Plans to Retire With $450 Million in Career Earnings
Click here to read the full article. Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional...
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
Serena Williams announces she's retiring from tennis, saying that as a woman, she must choose between 'tennis and a family'
Serena Williams will still play in this year's US Open before stepping away from competition, she wrote in Vogue announcing her retirement.
Serena Williams says she’s walking away from tennis after U.S. Open
All-time tennis great Serena Williams on Tuesday said she's walking away from the sport after the U.S. Open, writing that she's in the midst of a "transition" from the court. In an essay posted by Vogue, Williams said she has "never liked the word retirement" and that it "doesn’t feel like a modern word to me."
Serena Williams Opens Up About ‘Trying To Have Another Child’ With Husband Alexis Ohanian!
SSerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian want to expand their family!. In the same first-person essay that revealed her plans to retire from tennis, Williams also shared her hopes to welcome a second child in the upcoming future. "In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another...
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Serena Williams Says Farewell To Tennis
The 23-time tennis champion announced that she is retiring from the sport after this month's U.S. Open to focus on growing her family. After a 35-year career resulting in 23 Grand Slams and 4 Olympic gold medals, Serena Williams has announced that she is officially retiring from the sport of tennis.
Serena Williams: ‘Believe Me, I Never Wanted To Choose Between Tennis And A Family. I Don’t Think It’s Fair’
I don’t have many things in common with Serena Williams, a world-famous athlete who has been ranked singles world number 1 in tennis and holds the record of 23 Grand Slam titles. A woman who has four Olympic gold medals, a glittering cast of Hollywood friends, and graces the cover of this month’s US Vogue. But when she told the magazine this week that she’s decided to step back from tennis to focus on her family, because ‘something had to give’, I found myself nodding along in weary recognition.
