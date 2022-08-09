ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Lindsay Defends Keeping Bryan Abasolo Marriage Private Post-‘Bachelorette’: ‘Our Contractual Public Story Ended’

Protecting her love story. Rachel Lindsay is telling fans exactly why she keeps her relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo off the (Instagram) grid. "Everyone is always asking 'Where is Bryan?'" the 37-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 28, directing her followers to a blog post for more details on where Abasolo, […]
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Nayte Olukoya Relocates to Los Angeles After Split From Michelle Young

Starting fresh. Bachelorette alum Nayte Oluokya moved to Los Angeles one month after his broken engagement with Michelle Young. “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 22. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”
Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands

Watch: Tyler Cameron Dishes on New Relationship With Paige Lorenze. Tyler Cameron is giving an update on the status of his friendship with Matt James. The two make up one of the most famous friendships in Bachelor Nation, but they go back even further. However, since appearing on their respective shows within the Bachelor franchise the pair are busier than ever. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler shared whether he and Matt are still as close as they once were.
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Talk Red Flags and Non-Negotiables (EXCLUSIVE)

Love is a losing game. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey learned this lesson firsthand last season on The Bachelor. It seems like only yesterday when Season 26 star Clayton Echard confessed that he was in love with not one, but three women on national television — and all hell broke loose. Clayton and his final pick — Susie Evans — went on to live happily ever after. But Rachel and Gabby didn’t give up on their quest for love just yet.
