realitytitbit.com
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
NFL・
‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?
The women of 'The Bachelorette' experience some rejections from the men this season, but does Rachel leave early?
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Rachel Lindsay and Husband Bryan Abasolo Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
Going strong! Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are one of the long-standing couples in Bachelor Nation. The pair are both busy with their bustling careers, making some fans wonder if they’re still together. Keep reading for an update!. Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together?
Rachel Lindsay Defends Keeping Bryan Abasolo Marriage Private Post-‘Bachelorette’: ‘Our Contractual Public Story Ended’
Protecting her love story. Rachel Lindsay is telling fans exactly why she keeps her relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo off the (Instagram) grid. "Everyone is always asking 'Where is Bryan?'" the 37-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 28, directing her followers to a blog post for more details on where Abasolo, […]
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Nayte Olukoya Relocates to Los Angeles After Split From Michelle Young
Starting fresh. Bachelorette alum Nayte Oluokya moved to Los Angeles one month after his broken engagement with Michelle Young. “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 22. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”
People
Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose
Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series. "All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end...
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Nate Mitchell’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating
Handing out more than one rose at a time? The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell is under heat after a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend named Kelsey Fankhauser claimed that he...
Who Is ‘Bachelorette’ Season 19 Star Logan Palmer? Details on the Contestant’s Job and More
Bachelor Nation spoilers ahead! Logan Palmer has made major headlines after switching from Rachel Recchia to Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette. What should fans know about the contestant as season 19 continues? “Logan is witty, self-aware and...
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Windey Breaks Down at Jacob Rapini’s Rejection
The tears start flowing in next week's episode of 'The Bachelorette' when Jacob tells Gabby he 'couldn't continue if it was just her' on the show.
Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands
Watch: Tyler Cameron Dishes on New Relationship With Paige Lorenze. Tyler Cameron is giving an update on the status of his friendship with Matt James. The two make up one of the most famous friendships in Bachelor Nation, but they go back even further. However, since appearing on their respective shows within the Bachelor franchise the pair are busier than ever. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler shared whether he and Matt are still as close as they once were.
'The Bachelorette' stylist said he prays ABC never casts two leads again
Cary Fetman, who has styled "Bachelorettes" for two decades, said he had to prepare "last second" to work with dual leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies: See Which Reality Stars Have Given Birth
‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!
TODAY.com
Which couples from 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' are still together?
In 2002, “The Bachelor” debuted on television screens across America and has managed to maintain a dedicated fanbase — labeled by the show as Bachelor Nation — ever since. The following year, in 2003, “The Bachelorette” premiered. So far, there have been 26 leads...
The Bachelorette's Michelle Young Declares She's "Happier" 2 Months After Nayte Olukoya Breakup
Watch: "Bachelorette" Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya's Red Carpet Debut. Michelle Young is feeling good. The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Aug. 3, nearly two months after she and Nayte Olukoya parted ways, with a few snaps of herself and a short update on how she is doing. As she wrote in her caption, "Happier."
Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight, Aug. 8, 2022? Start Time, Spoilers, and More for Week 5
'The Bachelorette' tonight sees Gabby, Rachel, and the remaining men continue their journey to find love. This time the group stops in Bruges.
Logan Is Officially the Villain of 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Fans of The Bachelorette were convinced Hayden Markowitz was this season's bad guy — but it looks like Logan Palmer is the true villain. The videographer from San Diego started out strong, earning a kiss from both Gabby...
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Talk Red Flags and Non-Negotiables (EXCLUSIVE)
Love is a losing game. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey learned this lesson firsthand last season on The Bachelor. It seems like only yesterday when Season 26 star Clayton Echard confessed that he was in love with not one, but three women on national television — and all hell broke loose. Clayton and his final pick — Susie Evans — went on to live happily ever after. But Rachel and Gabby didn’t give up on their quest for love just yet.
