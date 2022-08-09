Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times News
Lumber Jack contest, ride specials tonight at Carbon Fair
A special drawing will be held at 7 p.m. on the Midway for prizes in front of the fair office, including six bicycles and electronics. Tickets are available 30 minutes before the drawing. The ride special is $20 to ride from 4 to 10 p.m. Other days, riders can purchase...
Times News
4-H members show off hard work at Carbon fair
For 17-year-old Natalie Mosier, the Carbon County Fair isn’t just fun and games. She has to look out for the well-being of the cattle that she’s brought to take part in the fair’s livestock show. “This is probably the most stressful week of my year,” she said....
Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
Times News
Carbon County fair schedule
• The Nashville Music Company at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. • A Demolition Derby will take place at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Senior Citizens Drawing will be held at 8 p.m. in the arena. Thursday. • Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, will perform at 6:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Times News
Yard sale held in Weissport
The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Times News
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 10, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Woman rescued from island in Lehigh River in Mahoning
A woman rafter was successfully rescued after being stranded on an island in the Lehigh River in Mahoning Township Tuesday afternoon. Township fire Chief Mark Ebbert said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the Lehigh River north of the Packerton Yards section. “We were told a female was stranded...
WNEP-TV 16
Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Toolshed Jack Duo to play on Sunday
Music in the Park is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the gazebo next to the Panther Valley Football Stadium at Kennedy Park. The week’s entertainment is Toolshed Jack Duo, from Tamaqua. Steven and Brian play music from the ’70s through the ’90s. Music in the Park...
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 10, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Vicar Sarah Moore assists.
Times News
Schuylkill County Historical Society events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society is hosting the following events:. • Sherrie Schafer, manager of the Hillside SPCA, and her staff will present the history of the Pottsville animal shelter on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Schuylkill County Historical Society, 305 N. Centre St., Pottsville. For admission and fee information, call the society at 570-622-7540.
Mercury
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
Times News
Fire companies request feasibility study Coaldale, Lansford look at merger
The fire companies serving Coaldale and Lansford are hoping to undertake a study that would look at the feasibility of a merger. Officials from the Coaldale Fire Department and the American Fire Company of Lansford attended Tuesday’s Coaldale Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the study. “What...
Times News
Sewer project behind schedule; Lower Towamensing supervisors frustrated with lack of progress
Lower Towamensing Township is disappointed with the lack of progress on its sewer line installation project. Supervisors’ Chairman Brent Green expressed some frustration at last week’s board of supervisors meeting. “I think we’re spinning our wheels again,” Green said. “Our (Act) 537 plan was approved in 2017.”...
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Comments / 0