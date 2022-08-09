ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Lumber Jack contest, ride specials tonight at Carbon Fair

A special drawing will be held at 7 p.m. on the Midway for prizes in front of the fair office, including six bicycles and electronics. Tickets are available 30 minutes before the drawing. The ride special is $20 to ride from 4 to 10 p.m. Other days, riders can purchase...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

4-H members show off hard work at Carbon fair

For 17-year-old Natalie Mosier, the Carbon County Fair isn’t just fun and games. She has to look out for the well-being of the cattle that she’s brought to take part in the fair’s livestock show. “This is probably the most stressful week of my year,” she said....
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
DALTON, PA
Times News

Carbon County fair schedule

• The Nashville Music Company at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. • A Demolition Derby will take place at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Senior Citizens Drawing will be held at 8 p.m. in the arena. Thursday. • Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, will perform at 6:30...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Swatara Township, PA
City
Barnesville, PA
City
Tuscarora, PA
Times News

Yard sale held in Weissport

The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
WEISSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Times News

Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers

Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Palmerton news for Aug. 10, 2022

Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Woman rescued from island in Lehigh River in Mahoning

A woman rafter was successfully rescued after being stranded on an island in the Lehigh River in Mahoning Township Tuesday afternoon. Township fire Chief Mark Ebbert said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the Lehigh River north of the Packerton Yards section. “We were told a female was stranded...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
NANTICOKE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Mountain Biking
Times News

Toolshed Jack Duo to play on Sunday

Music in the Park is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the gazebo next to the Panther Valley Football Stadium at Kennedy Park. The week’s entertainment is Toolshed Jack Duo, from Tamaqua. Steven and Brian play music from the ’70s through the ’90s. Music in the Park...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehighton news for Aug. 10, 2022

Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Vicar Sarah Moore assists.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County Historical Society events

The Schuylkill County Historical Society is hosting the following events:. • Sherrie Schafer, manager of the Hillside SPCA, and her staff will present the history of the Pottsville animal shelter on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Schuylkill County Historical Society, 305 N. Centre St., Pottsville. For admission and fee information, call the society at 570-622-7540.
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
Times News

Fire companies request feasibility study Coaldale, Lansford look at merger

The fire companies serving Coaldale and Lansford are hoping to undertake a study that would look at the feasibility of a merger. Officials from the Coaldale Fire Department and the American Fire Company of Lansford attended Tuesday’s Coaldale Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the study. “What...
LANSFORD, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy