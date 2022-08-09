ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit

OTEGO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Officials said Kyle R. Davis, 31, of Mohawk, was nabbed after an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego. Early investigations showed that Davis...
UPD releases identity of victim in fatal August 9 crash

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has identified the victim in the Tuesday, August 9th fatal vehicle accident. 29-year-old Quadre Deberry of Utica died of his injuries at St. Elizbeth’s Hospital on Tuesday, August 9th. 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is still reported to be in...
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV

UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal vehicle accident in Utica on August 9th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition. Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at...
Police investing fatal one-car crash in Utica

Utica police are working on crash reconstruction to determine what caused a fatal rollover crash in Utica Tuesday night. Preliminary evidence indicates speed may have been a factor, according to police. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica. Utica Fire and Police crews were called to the scene...
Rome PD looking for robbery suspect from August 8th

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that two men are in custody facing multiple felony charges and one man is still at large after a robbery that left two victims injured on August 8th. Around 12:35 am on Monday, officers arrived at a home located...
Utica man charged for robbery & possession of sawed-off shotgun

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police are reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons possession after an incident that took place on August 5th. Around 2:30 pm on Friday, multiple calls were received by the Oneida County 911 center that a...
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility

A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Brooklyn Man Admits to Violent Felony Charges in Cayuga County

A Brooklyn man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty in Cayuga County Court to armed violent felony charges of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Hassan Glenn admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when entering an enclosed porch of a residence in the town of Mentz on March 2nd. Once inside, he stole a crossbow and a pair of snow pants. As he was fleeing from police, the 34-year-old threw the handgun near the Thruway. Officers also recovered methamphetamine.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the...
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say

Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation

Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
