Danny Meyer, one of the most influential restaurateurs in modern dining, is stepping down as CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG). It’s a big deal: Meyer founded the New York-based company nearly 40 years ago, and in that time the success of his businesses, such as Gramercy Tavern and Shake Shack, has shaped a lot of the norms in the hospitality industry. His “employees first” and “enlightened hospitality” mantras influenced how a generation of restaurateurs talked to (and about) their staff, while his book, Setting the Table, became a bible for many in the industry. Since then, critics have called into question how much influence he should have had all along—but the fact remains that for years, Meyer and USHG were considered a gold standard for how to run restaurants. By many, they still are.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO