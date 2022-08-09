Read full article on original website
Related
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
Jennette McCurdy says she was 'pissed' at 'Sam & Cat' costar Ariana Grande for missing work to focus on music: 'I didn't like her'
In her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former Nickelodeon star spoke about feeling resentment toward Grande while working on their sitcom.
People
Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'
Actress Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, her husband Kent Perkins shared in a heartbreaking social media post. On Tuesday, Perkins posted a photo of the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress celebrating her 85th birthday last year, smiling while holding a piece of pie. "This photo...
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
RELATED PEOPLE
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Popculture
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication
UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo says weight loss surgery is 'easy way' to shed pounds 'fast'
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is considering going under the knife for weight loss surgery, and she’s only 16. Just about to turn 17, the teenager is debating whether or not going in for a non-surgical procedure this summer before heading off to a college course. Honey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
R. Kelly Experiencing Nightmares, Flashbacks After Inmate Attacked Him In Cell, Doctor Reveals
R. Kelly told his doctor he has trouble sleeping inside his cell after he was targeted by another inmate who kicked him in the face repeatedly, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell report written by Kelly’s doctor and was submitted to the court ahead of his sentencing last month.
Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’
Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lisa Marie Presley Heading to Court Over Ex-Husband’s Child Support in Wake of ‘Elvis’ Movie
The former husband of Lisa Marie Presley is seeking additional child support payment from the daughter of Elvis Presley. Michael Lockwood, PopCulture reports, will have the opportunity to introduce “live evidence” at an upcoming trial. Lockwood also will have the opportunity to question Lisa Marie about her finances in court. At this time, she is paying him $4,641 in monthly payments. She does not reportedly believe that she has to pay more.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Comments / 4