ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden signs semiconductor bill into law, though Trump raid overshadows event

By Barbara Sprunt
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29O1Ds_0hAW9F2z00

President Biden on Tuesday heralded legislation that will pump more than $50 billion into research and manufacturing of semiconductor chips, which power everything from medical devices and cars to computers and weapons systems, as a "once-in-a-generation investment in America itself."

"Today America is delivering, and I honest to God believe that 50, 75, 100 years from now, people who will look back on this week, they'll know that we met this moment," Biden said ahead of signing the CHIPS and Science Act, short for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act. The ceremony was attended by chief executives of Lockheed Martin, Intel, HP, Micron and Advanced Micro Devices, along with union leaders and lawmakers.

The legislation provides $10 billion to invest in regional technology hubs across the country and a 25% investment tax credit for expenses for manufacturing of semiconductors and related equipment. It also authorizes roughly $100 billion in spending over five years on scientific research, including more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation.

This was a week intended to be full of victory laps as Biden emerged from his COVID isolation just as Senate Democrats passed a signature climate, health care and taxes package. But it was overshadowed on Monday night by the news that FBI agents had searched the home of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

The unusual search prompted cries of political interference from conservative lawmakers. Those allegations have not been substantiated. A White House official said they did not receive notice of the search, and referred questions to the Justice Department. Biden did not take questions at the event.

Later, Biden signed off on the Senate's ratification clearing the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO and in brief remarks said the two new members would make the alliance stronger than ever in the face of the war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

"Putin thought he could break us apart," Biden said.

And on Wednesday, the White House plans an event for Biden to sign off on new funding for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and their survivors.

Semiconductor makers are planning big expansions in the United States

The CHIPS bill is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips in a bid to stay competitive with China. According to the Congressional Research Service, nearly four-fifths of global fabrication capacity was in Asia as of 2019.

Countering China's economic might has been one of Biden's top priorities since taking office. The new law will help make investments in strategic assets to do this, said John Mezzalingua, CEO of JMA Wireless, who was at the event.

"The United States has finally woken up to what the Chinese Communist Party has known for a long time – that 5G will become the central nervous system that connects and controls all other infrastructure," Mezzalingua said in a statement. "The free world will depend on it – our homes, schools, jobs, water systems, electrical grids, transportation networks, manufacturing, and military."

During his remarks, Biden described how the lack of domestic capacity for semiconductor manufacturing contributed to inflation when factories abroad shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

He pushed back on criticism of subsidizing the semiconductor industry, saying the law is "not handing out blank checks to companies."

"I'm ordering my administration to be laser-focused on the guardrails that will protect taxpayers dollars," Biden said. "It means making sure that companies partner with community colleges and technical schools, offer training and apprenticeship programs, and work with small minority-owned businesses. We'll have the power to take back any federal funding if the companies don't meet these commitments required by the bill."

The White House promoted investments in American semiconductor manufacturing that companies have announced, including a $40 billion pledge from Micron in memory chip manufacturing, and a $4.2 billion investment by Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries to expand production. Qualcomm announced has it will increase semiconductor production domestically by 50% over the next five years.

"We're going to construct an entire semiconductor ecosystem right here in the United States of America," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at the White House event.

This bill is the latest piece of bipartisan legislation to make it to Biden's desk, following gun safety and infrastructure legislation.

Seventeen Senate Republicans voted in favor of the legislation. Twenty-four House Republicans also voted for the bill, bucking party leadership who attempted to whip against the bill as part of a political fight over a Democratic deal on a climate and tax bill.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gina Raimondo
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Lockheed Martin#Hp#Micron#Advanced Micro Devices#Democrats#Fbi
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Fox News

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air

Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
The Atlantic

The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters

In some corners of MAGA-land, a new civil war is getting under way. The FBI’s arrival at Mar-a-Lago yesterday evening to collect evidence in a criminal investigation related to former President Donald Trump is the trigger that some of his supporters needed to suggest that violence is imminent. Predictably, the unverified Twitter accounts of armchair revolutionaries circulated claims such as “I already bought my ammo” and dark talk of “kinetic civil war” and “Civil War 2.0.”
POTUS
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy