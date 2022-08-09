Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History
Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Dodgers: Fans React to Carlos Correa’s Return to Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers face the Minnesota Twins tonight at Dodger Stadium. This is the first matchup of the two clubs at Dodger Stadium since 2017 where the Twins swept the season series vs LA 3-0. Speaking of 2017, tonight the Dodgers welcome former Astros cheater, shortstop Carlos Correa, who was part...
Best Hitting View in MLB The Show 22
Hitting a baseball is one of the hardest things to do in the world. Having to make contact with a ball coming in at about 90 MPH sounds impossible.
Fox News
MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears...
Fox News
Cubs, Reds reveal uniforms for MLB at Field of Dreams game
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds revealed their uniforms for the MLB at Field of Dreams game which is set to take place later this week. Both teams will wear classic uniforms for the game on Thursday night. The uniforms are inspired by what both franchises wore in the early 1900s.
Dodgers News: Former Astro Carlos Correa Faces Loud Boos at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers are hosting the Twins for a quick two game series at Dodger Stadium this week before hitting the road to Kansas City. Usually, that all wouldn’t be very headline worthy, however, things have changed thanks to an offseason signing by Minnesota. Former Astros villain Carlos Correa is...
MLB Won’t Host Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site in 2023, per Report
The Reds and Cubs will play in Iowa on Thursday, but the league isn't planning to schedule a return next year.
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
Yardbarker
MLB Expert Notes One Glaring Weakness that Could Doom LA in October
The Dodgers have been absolutely rolling as of late. They've won nine-straight games, including sweeps of the Giants and Padres, and have looked every bit like a dominant team that figures to make a deep October run. In a recent mailbag article by The Athletic's Andy McCullough, the MLB expert...
Jimmy Rollins calls out Phillies' middling attendance: 'Too many empty seats'
The surging Phillies are in the driver’s seat in their bid to end a 10-year playoff drought, but you might not know it based on fan turnout.
MLB roundup: Dodgers win season-high 10th straight game
August 11 - Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Joey Gallo hit home runs Wednesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-best winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins.
Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats
Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
Dodgers News: Insider Calls LA the ‘perfect team’ in Latest Power Rankings
The Dodgers had a successful week between the lines last week. LA started things off with a rare four-game sweep of the Giants and San Francisco, then topped it off with a triumphant three-game sweep of the re-made San Diego Padres. It was a perfect week for the Dodgers and analysts took note.
Madden 23 Roster and Ratings: New England Patriots
Here's a breakdown of the New England Patriots roster and ratings in Madden 23 at launch.
DBLTAP
