Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History

Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Cubs, Reds reveal uniforms for MLB at Field of Dreams game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds revealed their uniforms for the MLB at Field of Dreams game which is set to take place later this week. Both teams will wear classic uniforms for the game on Thursday night. The uniforms are inspired by what both franchises wore in the early 1900s.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Expert Notes One Glaring Weakness that Could Doom LA in October

The Dodgers have been absolutely rolling as of late. They've won nine-straight games, including sweeps of the Giants and Padres, and have looked every bit like a dominant team that figures to make a deep October run. In a recent mailbag article by The Athletic's Andy McCullough, the MLB expert...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talk Nats

Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats

Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
WASHINGTON, DC
