Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates
Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches. Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.
How to Slide Step in MLB The Show 22
Just like any other game, speed matters. In games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, movement and being able to escape gunfire is what's important. In MLB The Show, speed on the base paths is what matters.
New World Update 1.6.2 Explained
New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
Sea of Thieves Alabasterbeard Error: How to Fix
Here's how to fix the alabasterbeard error in Sea of Thieves
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed
Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
How Much is Farthest Frontier?
Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Is Tower of Fantasy on Switch?
Wondering if you can play Tower of Fantasy on Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
TFT Cluttered Mind Augment Guide
Here's how to build your team in TFT with the Cluttered Mind augment. Augments are effects that can completely change how your TFT game plays out, as Augments can impact team size, damage output, armor, healing, active traits, and dozens of other game systems. With over 50 total Augments available in TFT Set 7, keeping track of how to play with all of them can be confusing. Here's how to play with the Cluttered Mind augment in TFT.
Will Cult of the Lamb Have DLC?
Cult of the Lamb might be fresh off the altar, but some players will be wondering if there are any plans for DLC.
Rocket League Fan Clash Explained
Coming along with the highly anticipated Rocket League World Championship, Rocket League will be implementing the Fan Clash.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
How to Change Appearance in Tower of Fantasy
Want to change your character's appearance in Tower of Fantasy? Here's how.
Overwatch DPS Tier List: August 2022
We have compiled a list of the best and worst DPS heroes to play in Overwatch for August 2022. The list will guide you through the best heroes and how well they coordinate with others and individually. S-Tier. - Hanzo. - Cassidy. Hanzo is versatile with his arrows that reveal...
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB Streamer Additions Listed
Developers of Dead by Daylight have added new streamer options to the latest iteration (6.2.0) of their Public Test Build server. Dead by Daylight is described
Diablo IV Leaks Emerge From Alpha Test
A Diablo IV alpha test reportedly took place roughly a week ago, and images from the game's early build have started to leak out.
