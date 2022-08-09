Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Loristeen (Bullock) Davis
Loristeen Bullock Davis, 79, of 130 Sherwood Road, Whiteville, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Columbus Regional Health System. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 12, at Millican Cemetery, 384 Brown-Maultsby Drive, Whiteville. There will be no public viewing. Surviving are her daughter, Floristeen LaDrae Davis of...
columbuscountynews.com
Ruth Edith (Moore) James
Ruth Edith Moore James, 90, of 45 Powell Acres Drive, Whiteville, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. The funeral will be 12:00 PM Saturday, August 13, at the Brunswick-Waccamaw Baptist Headquarters, 600 Pinelog Road, Whiteville, by Pastor Anthony Rowell of New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery.
columbuscountynews.com
Nellie Strickland Richardson
Nellie Strickland Richardson, age 91, of Cerro Gordo, NC, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Nellie was born in Columbus County on May 3, 1931 to the late Tomp and Mollie Strickland. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband; Numan Strickland, her second husband; Roger G. Richardson and her daughter; Jonell S. Packer.
columbuscountynews.com
Charles Edward Singletary
Charles Edward Singletary, age 80, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Charles was born in Columbus County on January 8, 1942 to the late Dewitt Talmadge Singletary and Addie Mae Wright Singletary. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He worked as...
columbuscountynews.com
Walter “Jake” E. Etheridge
Walter Reuben (Jake) Etheridge of Lake Waccamaw, NC passed away on August 4, 2022 in Wilmington, NC surrounded by his family. He was 73. Walt was born on May 12, 1949 to the late Walter and Estelle Etheridge. He graduated from Hallsboro High School , where his friends nicknamed him “Jake” and it stuck. He earned his Associate in Claims and worked as a Property Insurance Adjuster for nearly 40 years, a career that took him up and down the East Coast, often in the wake of hurricanes.
columbuscountynews.com
Lillie Savory
Lillie Savory, age 74, of Loris, SC, passed Monday, August 8, 2022 at her residence. Viewing will be Thursday, August, 11, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St Stephens Holiness Church,...
columbuscountynews.com
Evelyn Thompson Enzor
Evelyn Thompson Enzor, age 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Angel House in Whiteville. She was born November 8, 1933 in Columbus County to the late Vollie Thompson and Penny Bass Thompson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Sigsby B. Enzor, Sr and her son; Brooks Enzor.
columbuscountynews.com
Larry Waddell
Larry Waddell passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 while at his residence in Riegelwood, NC. Services will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
Nelson Luther Ellington
Nelson Luther Ellington, 69, of Delco passed away August 7, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. He was born in Wake county, the son of Luther Clyde “LC” Ellington and the late Edna Wade Ellington. He was a beloved father, son, brother, grandfather and friend. Mr. Ellington was a welder by trade and also served in the Army Reserve. Nelson loved to go fishing, watching sports and listening to music.
columbuscountynews.com
Margaret Ann (Fipps) Glenn
Margaret Ann Fipps Glenn, age 90 of Fayetteville and formerly of Columbus County, went to be with her Lord and Savior, with her family by her side on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at...
columbuscountynews.com
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Honors Heroes; Major Grant Announced
Lake Waccamaw commissioners had big surprises to share with residents at their monthly meeting on Tuesday night. Mayor Matt Wilson announced that the town has been officially notified of a $9.2 million grant from the American Rescue Plan for the Sewer Improvements Project. The money was awarded by the State Water Infrastructure Authority, and the agency has distributed $790 million in grants to local governments statewide.
columbuscountynews.com
Crystal Faircloth • No June Cleaver
Normally, my column carries some biblically-inspired message, but a Second Amendment issue here in Columbus County has caught my attention. Let me be clear from the beginning. We don’t live in a 1950s sitcom, and I am not June Cleaver. As many folks know, I’ve done my time in retail. The work was hard, we were always understaffed, and the volume of freight and greed was abundant. The pay was absolutely not competitive, and at times, not worth getting out of bed for.
columbuscountynews.com
Candidates Welcome on Columbus Connection
All candidates on the November ballot are welcome to participate in one-on-one episodes of the Columbus Connection. The public affairs program airs at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WTXY, and is available as a podcast through the Columbus County News website the rest of the week. Our goal is to...
columbuscountynews.com
Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers
Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
columbuscountynews.com
SBI Investigating Inmate Beating
State investigators were called in after a Chadbourn man in the county detention center was severely assaulted by other inmates. Chief Deputy Aaron Herring confirmed that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was called in at the request of Sheriff Jody Greene and District Attorney Jon David. The sheriff’s office had no additional comment, due to the investigation, Herring said.
