ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Airbnb for Sturgis Rally attendees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills and Badlands Tourism’s Motorcycle Maps a great resource for riders of all levels

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With hundreds of thousands of people here for the Rally, one tourism group is working to make sure riders of all levels can enjoy the scenery. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Rally back in 2015, Black Hills and Badlands decided to release a special map with roads for motorcyclists to ride in the region. Together with the Black Hills chapter of A.B.A.T.E, they were able to create a series of tear-off maps with suggested routes for riders of all skill level. To make it easy to understand, the roads are color-coded based on easiest to the most difficult: black, blue, red, orange, and yellow.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Education
Black Hills Pioneer

The first family of Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jewel Cave National Monument to host Jr. Caver Day August 20

CUSTER, S.D. — Jewel Cave National Monument will be hosting a Jr. Caver Day August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will be held at the Jewel Cave Visitor Center where there will be crafts and activities celebrating their volunteer caving program and promoting cave safety.
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#College#Bhsu#Shutter Buzz#The Public Relations Club#Jacket Journal
newscenter1.tv

Remembering a key part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. — You can never say ‘thank you’ enough to a veteran. On Tuesday to pay tribute, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally dedicated a day just to show appreciation to veterans with its “Veteran’s Appreciation Day.”. The sounds of the motorcycles may be filling...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Gold Star Family Monument dedicated in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D.- Tuesday marked Military Appreciation Day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The day was marked by a ceremony at Rally Point downtown. Among the guest speakers were Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Colonel Martin Yost of the South Dakota National Guard, and Ellsworth Air Force Base Wing Commander Colonel Joseph Sheffield. They were all there for the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Gold Star families, the Woody Williams Foundation’s Memorial Monument.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum inducts new members into Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Five new members were inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame alone with other organizations that contribute to the motorcycle industry. With a lot of the biggest names in the motorcycle industry in attendance, the Hall of Fame induction is the biggest fundraiser for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s Hall of Fame.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
newscenter1.tv

New faces can be found among the familiar ones at the Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Rally sees many familiar faces with people visiting time and time again. While some might be used to the rush of the events, some new attendees might not be used to the heavy traffic and packed streets. But for those new faces, many probably...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season

Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very Hot the Next Few Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy