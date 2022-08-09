Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Airbnb for Sturgis Rally attendees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
newscenter1.tv
“All Kids Bike” set up at Sturgis, raising money for kids phys-ed programs
STURGIS, S.D. — The Strider Education Foundation’s “All Kids Bike” movement aims to teach every kid in America how to ride a bike. All Kids Bike is in all fifty states and about 700 public schools. They’ve partnered with the NASCAR Foundation and have a bike...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills and Badlands Tourism’s Motorcycle Maps a great resource for riders of all levels
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With hundreds of thousands of people here for the Rally, one tourism group is working to make sure riders of all levels can enjoy the scenery. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Rally back in 2015, Black Hills and Badlands decided to release a special map with roads for motorcyclists to ride in the region. Together with the Black Hills chapter of A.B.A.T.E, they were able to create a series of tear-off maps with suggested routes for riders of all skill level. To make it easy to understand, the roads are color-coded based on easiest to the most difficult: black, blue, red, orange, and yellow.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Farmers Market celebrates over three fruitful decades of service
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In recognition of National Farmers Market Week, the Black Hills Farmers Market has released a full day’s worth of events for Saturday, August 13 to celebrate. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, kits will be available for children to participate in the Great Zucchini...
Black Hills Pioneer
The first family of Sky Ridge
SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
newscenter1.tv
Jewel Cave National Monument to host Jr. Caver Day August 20
CUSTER, S.D. — Jewel Cave National Monument will be hosting a Jr. Caver Day August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will be held at the Jewel Cave Visitor Center where there will be crafts and activities celebrating their volunteer caving program and promoting cave safety.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
KEVN
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
newscenter1.tv
Remembering a key part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — You can never say ‘thank you’ enough to a veteran. On Tuesday to pay tribute, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally dedicated a day just to show appreciation to veterans with its “Veteran’s Appreciation Day.”. The sounds of the motorcycles may be filling...
newscenter1.tv
Gold Star Family Monument dedicated in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D.- Tuesday marked Military Appreciation Day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The day was marked by a ceremony at Rally Point downtown. Among the guest speakers were Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Colonel Martin Yost of the South Dakota National Guard, and Ellsworth Air Force Base Wing Commander Colonel Joseph Sheffield. They were all there for the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Gold Star families, the Woody Williams Foundation’s Memorial Monument.
The Sturgis Rally effect on neighboring cities
The big day is Wednesday when we shut off the street," said Melissa Bears, Hulett city clerk/treasurer. Thousands of bikers come that day and hundreds arrive throughout the 10 days of the rally.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum inducts new members into Hall of Fame
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Five new members were inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame alone with other organizations that contribute to the motorcycle industry. With a lot of the biggest names in the motorcycle industry in attendance, the Hall of Fame induction is the biggest fundraiser for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s Hall of Fame.
newscenter1.tv
New faces can be found among the familiar ones at the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Rally sees many familiar faces with people visiting time and time again. While some might be used to the rush of the events, some new attendees might not be used to the heavy traffic and packed streets. But for those new faces, many probably...
KEVN
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The...
newscenter1.tv
Beauty, Brains, and Bikes: Biker Belles make their annual cruise to Sturgis
DEADWOOD, S.D. — It was a beautiful morning to celebrate women, as the 14th annual Biker Belles ride took off from the Lodge at Deadwood Tuesday. “What we do is we empower women to ride motorcycles,” said Kelly Jean Deming, founder of the Women of Worth Motorcycle Group.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Sliders prepare for a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A baseball team from Rapid City is out to prove that they can swing the bats as well as teams from across the United States. The Rapid City Sliders are gearing up to compete in 2022 Babe Ruth 15U World Series in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The...
kotatv.com
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
newscenter1.tv
Riders take on the Jackpine Gypsies Pro Hill Climb
STURGIS, S.D. – The tradition continues at the Sturgis Rally. The Jackpine Gypsies hosted the Pro Hill Climb on Monday attracting riders from across the region.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KEVN
Very Hot the Next Few Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.
