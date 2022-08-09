ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Need Help to Find the Suspect Believed to Have Stolen a Shotgun and a Possible Witness to the Crime

newstalk987.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Alex Lang
1d ago

well THATS a first, why put the witness up in a pic for ALL the world to see? THAT just makes NO sense to me! not to mention the rest of the posters on here!

Reply
7
Mabel Jadoon
1d ago

Why put the witness photo out for all to see. This only puts his life in danger!

Reply
17
Lee Ann Grotberg
1d ago

WTH, putting the witness picture up!!!! What is wrong with this world now a days!!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalk987.com

ETVCS Looking For Runaway Teen Who Stole Mother’s Car

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for a runaway Knoxville teen. Officials say 14-year-old Gavin Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy equinox on Aug 8th near Bradshaw road. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD: 4th and Gill Car Burglary Suspect Arrested

Knoxville Police Department arrest a car burglar suspect in a North Knoxville neighborhood . Officials said the incident happened when a homeowner called saying she saw two people trying burglarize two of her cars. Officers said they located one of the suspects, John Adamson Jr., 47. According to the release,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Sevierville, TN
Crime & Safety
newstalk987.com

KCSO Arrests 5 And Finds 312 Grams Of Meth During Drug Bust

Knox County Sheriffs office arrest Five people and 312 grams of meth during a drug bust. According to a report, deputies arrested Michael Aubry, Matthew Garcia, Chelsea Boughman, Ronald Johnson, and Logan Moore after conducting a drug raid in a home in North Knoxville. Officials said officers found 312 grams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Sevierville Police#Spd
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDEF

Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
MURPHY, NC
wvlt.tv

Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door. “You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like...
MORRISTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy