Can you vacation in Hawaii on a budget?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If your dream is to travel and vacation in Hawaii but you find planning too expensive you might want to keep reading.

You can travel to Hawaii and have a beautiful vacation on a budget, it’s easy to do. However, it requires planning, patience and an open mind.

Nerd Wallet, a website dedicated to giving finance information, came out with tips on how to travel to Hawaii on a budget and still have a good time.

Depending on where you are flying from, airfare might be your biggest expense. If you are coming from the west coast, you can look at last-minute deals or watch airfare graphs to see when the best time to fly is.

You can also look into your points or miles with your credit card. Sometimes they offer deals when booking a roundtrip ticket to Hawaii.

When picking a hotel don’t splurge. Most popular name-brand hotels have cheaper rooms that don’t have the picture-perfect ocean view which typically costs more.

During certain times of the year, hotel prices will be cheaper. Try avoiding booking your stay during high travel times like the summer or winter months.

When looking at places to eat in Hawaii try local restaurants. They are cheaper than the name-brand restaurants you’ll find in Waikiki, and you’ll get a real feel of Hawaii and the local cuisine.

Luaus are very popular in Hawaii and although it’s something many want to do you might want to skip out on purchasing luau tickets if you are going to the islands on a budget. Luau tickets start in the hundreds and can be very expensive if buying more than two tickets.

Don’t underestimate window-shopping on the north shore or having a beach day on the south shore. These two activities cost little to no money and can be fun for the whole family.

For more helpful tips on how to travel to Hawaii on a budget head to Nerd Wallet’s website.