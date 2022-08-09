Read full article on original website
Loristeen (Bullock) Davis
Loristeen Bullock Davis, 79, of 130 Sherwood Road, Whiteville, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Columbus Regional Health System. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 12, at Millican Cemetery, 384 Brown-Maultsby Drive, Whiteville. There will be no public viewing. Surviving are her daughter, Floristeen LaDrae Davis of...
Kenneth Todd
Kenneth Todd 49, of Hallsboro passed on August 6, 2022. He was born in Columbus County, NC, the son of Earlie Mae Locklear Todd of Whiteville and the late George W. Todd. He was employed at International Paper as an L Area Operator. He is survived by his wife, Shawna...
Brenda Hemingway
Brenda Hemingway, age 72, of Tabor City, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris SC. Viewing will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the St...
Nellie Strickland Richardson
Nellie Strickland Richardson, age 91, of Cerro Gordo, NC, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Nellie was born in Columbus County on May 3, 1931 to the late Tomp and Mollie Strickland. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband; Numan Strickland, her second husband; Roger G. Richardson and her daughter; Jonell S. Packer.
Lillie Savory
Lillie Savory, age 74, of Loris, SC, passed Monday, August 8, 2022 at her residence. Viewing will be Thursday, August, 11, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St Stephens Holiness Church,...
Charles Edward Singletary
Charles Edward Singletary, age 80, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Charles was born in Columbus County on January 8, 1942 to the late Dewitt Talmadge Singletary and Addie Mae Wright Singletary. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He worked as...
Margaret Ann (Fipps) Glenn
Margaret Ann Fipps Glenn, age 90 of Fayetteville and formerly of Columbus County, went to be with her Lord and Savior, with her family by her side on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at...
Oliver Carl Buffkin
Oliver “Carl” Buffkin, age 87, of Delco, NC left this world for his Heavenly home on August 6, 2022. He was born October 24, 1934 to the late Gilbert Henry and Hettie Jackson Buffkin. Carl graduated from Acme Delco High School in 1953 and furthered his education at Piedmont Bible College. He was employed by and retired from Allied Chemical in 1979. He was a longstanding and faithful member of Livingston Baptist Church in Delco, NC. He had a strong desire to serve the Lord by serving others and dedicated much of his life to sharing God’s love. He did this humbly, without desire for recognition or earthly reward, but will undoubtedly be remembered by the many lives that were touched by his visits, his words and acts of kindness and his fervent prayers.
Toni Lee Smith
Toni Lee Smith, age 38 of Nakina passed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. A private service will be held at a later date. He is survived by a daughter, Kaley Elizabeth Smith of Evergreen; a son, Kaleb Bryson Smith...
Larry Waddell
Larry Waddell passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 while at his residence in Riegelwood, NC. Services will be announced soon.
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” (Britt) Sasser
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Britt Sasser, age 51 of Whiteville, passed away on August 4, 2022 at her residence.. Beth was born on May 17, 1971 and was preceded in death by a brother Hartford T. Sellers. A visitation will be held from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13,...
Lake Honors Heroes; Major Grant Announced
Lake Waccamaw commissioners had big surprises to share with residents at their monthly meeting on Tuesday night. Mayor Matt Wilson announced that the town has been officially notified of a $9.2 million grant from the American Rescue Plan for the Sewer Improvements Project. The money was awarded by the State Water Infrastructure Authority, and the agency has distributed $790 million in grants to local governments statewide.
Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers
Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
Candidates Welcome on Columbus Connection
All candidates on the November ballot are welcome to participate in one-on-one episodes of the Columbus Connection. The public affairs program airs at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WTXY, and is available as a podcast through the Columbus County News website the rest of the week. Our goal is to...
Crystal Faircloth • No June Cleaver
Normally, my column carries some biblically-inspired message, but a Second Amendment issue here in Columbus County has caught my attention. Let me be clear from the beginning. We don’t live in a 1950s sitcom, and I am not June Cleaver. As many folks know, I’ve done my time in retail. The work was hard, we were always understaffed, and the volume of freight and greed was abundant. The pay was absolutely not competitive, and at times, not worth getting out of bed for.
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
SBI Investigating Inmate Beating
State investigators were called in after a Chadbourn man in the county detention center was severely assaulted by other inmates. Chief Deputy Aaron Herring confirmed that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was called in at the request of Sheriff Jody Greene and District Attorney Jon David. The sheriff’s office had no additional comment, due to the investigation, Herring said.
