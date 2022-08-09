ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community invited to College Drive litter clean-up day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Community members are invited to a College Drive litter clean-up initiative taking place later this month. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) said 10 businesses on College Drive have committed to the initiative, which takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20. “College Drive is one...
Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
EBRPSS superintendent discusses school district’s future

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After two years as East Baton Rouge Parish School System superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse held his first “State of the Schools” address. Narcisse said part of his focus this school year is on student achievement and staff development. “We want to provide...
Diocese of Catholic Schools prepares for an open campus this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools is preparing for an open campus this year. Approximately 30 schools strong with around 14,000 students, the Diocese of Catholic Schools of Baton Rouge’s mission statement defines its current endeavor with the following words, “Catholic schools will be unified models of Catholic identity by creating and sustaining a positive catholic culture among all stakeholders.”
Livingston Parish Schools among state's best for academic achievement

LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Public Schools ranks among the Top 10 public-school districts in Louisiana for the percentage of students in grades 3-12 who scored Mastery or Advanced on the state’s accountability exams, the Louisiana Department of Education announced. The state’s 2021-2022 report on LEAP scores showed...
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts

School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
Design is becoming as important for Baton Rouge restaurants as the menu

Since it opened in May, Baton Rouge’s buzzy new Supper Club has garnered significant attention not just for its ultra-high-end menu, but for its design. The $7 million project conceived by Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, is a dinner-only luxe establishment modeled after similar spots in Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami.
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
