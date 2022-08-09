Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police: Trespasser shot in Paulding believed to be on drugs
CECIL, Ohio (WANE) – A man who police were in the process of getting an arrest warrant for trespassed and was shot in a home in Paulding County on Saturday morning. He has since been released from the hospital. Police said they were called to a house for a...
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight on Ventura Ln
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Ln Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Lane Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
wfft.com
One injured after shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the 800 block of Ventura Lane. They say a man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument led to the shooting. The shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
963xke.com
Woman shot off Illinois Road after apartment altercation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to Illinois Road and I-69 just before 2 p.m. after a woman was reported inside an SUV with gunshot wounds.
WANE-TV
Suspected drunk driver dies after missing curve, crashing into tree: police
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after a driver was found dead Sunday morning in a ravine, according to Huntington County officials. The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s offices believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed the driver, who was found dead inside a truck in Clear Creek Township just before 7:30 a.m.
WANE-TV
2 cars totaled in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars were totaled after crashing at an intersection Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 26-year-old Corey Fry of Ashley, was headed northbound on County Road 19 around 3:41 p.m. A 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by 60-year-old Mark Shannon of Fort Wayne, was eastbound on State Road 8.
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion
Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WOWO News
Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County
Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
WANE-TV
3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
Times-Bulletin
Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County
CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
WANE-TV
Police: Woman shot while driving on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot as she drove down Illinois Road Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along eastbound Illinois Road on the I-69 overpass. Police were called there on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman in a white Saturn SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
hometownstations.com
Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office investigate Saturday morning shooting
Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man gets 20 years for toddler’s ripped apart heart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday in connection to the death of a child whose heart was ripped in two last year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Shaquille S. Rowe, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while...
wamwamfm.com
Cocaine KingPin Near Ft. Wayne Sentenced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — From Mexico to Fort Wayne, they would truck kilos of cocaine for distribution. Police called them the largest drug ring in Northern Indiana. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Allan L. Bates to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal he previously made with federal prosecutors, closing a case that uncovered 100 kilos of cocaine and more than $5.9 million in cash during a series of searches in 2015.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
WANE-TV
Courts: Attempted murder charge against accused 19-year-old shooter dismissed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempted murder charge levied against a 19-year-old accused of shooting another man during a family fight appears to be off the table. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Jevonte T. Bates with a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery, which carries a sentence that can range from 3 to 16 years in prison.
WOWO News
Man accused of throwing firework at state trooper during 2020 riots not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A man accused of throwing an explosive device at a state trooper during riots in Fort Wayne back in 2020 has been found not guilty of the charges against him. Juan Pablo Gonzalez was accused of hitting a state trooper with a mortar style firework...
WANE-TV
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
