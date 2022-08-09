ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

wfxl.com

Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County School System to expedite construction to alleviate hallway congestion

Today, the Lowndes County School System issued a statement stating they are aware of the hallway photos that have recently circulated on the internet. "Keep in mind these photos were a glimpse of the first day of school, which means 3,000 students were learning to navigate a new building and locate classrooms at Lowndes High School while the campus remains under construction and renovation," says the school system in the statement.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

DCSS explains changes coming for the new school year

The Dougherty County School System begins their new school year on Monday, August 15th. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained how he's excited about the upcoming year and the changes that are in place. "All of our students grades Pre-K through 8th will be assigned Apple Ipads and our high school students...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

City of Thomasville launches sustainability campaign

The City of Thomasville is launching a sustainability campaign, "Sustain Thomasville: Small Changes, Big Impact." The campaign highlights initiatives and programs set by the City of Thomasville aimed at making Thomasville more sustainable. "I am very excited about the launch of this program. It markets our efforts in sustainability, which...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Wiregrass hosts joint dedication in honor of SGMC and Ben and LaVonne Copeland

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted a joint dedication of the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Atrium and Ben and LaVonne Copeland Nursing Wing in the Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass. The dedication ceremony celebrated the partnership between SGMC, the Copeland Family,...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Registration now open for next Government 101 course

The registration form for the next Government 101 went live today at 10 a.m. Government 101 launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet the City of Albany leaders and learn about how the City Government and Departments operate. To give participants a more...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations

The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

City of Valdosta promotes new Deputy Fire Chief

The City of Valdosta recently announced the City's new Deputy Fire Chief. Marcus Haynes was promoted to the position on August 1. The City conducted an internal process for qualified and exemplary applicants. Candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which included multiple panel interviews with department directors and Fire Chiefs from outside fire departments.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Gun violence in Albany becomes a conversation among leaders and community

Following the one year anniversary of 9-year-old Nigel brown's tragic death, the issue of gun violence within the Albany community has become a topic of discussion. With a number of opinions being shared, some say the lack of collaboration between city government and the community will continue leading Albany down a dark path.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Traffic pattern changes coming to State Route 31 in Lowndes County

State Route 31 in Lowndes County will be experiencing a traffic pattern change. On Thursday, August 11 SR 31/Madison Highway traffic is scheduled to move to a single Interstate 75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange. The northernmost bridge, which currently carries traffic going toward Clyattville and Florida, will close...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins

Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary

Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Traffic light outage reported at Cedric and US 19

Lights are out at Cedric and US 19 in Lee County following this afternoon's severe thunderstorm. Please use caution when travelling and treat the intersection as a four way stop. What's the weather like where you are? If safe, send us your pictures/video -- you can upload them to wfxl.com/chimein.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One year later and still no justice for Nigel Brown

August 9th marks a year that 9 year old Nigel Brown was hit with a stray bullet and killed while laying in his own bed. Brown's killer has yet to be identified by law enforcement. And members of the Albany community are asking for answers. “It’s scary. It’s scary and...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Lightning strike causes two fires in Terrell County

A lightning strike caused two fires in Terrell County last week. According to officials, both fires occurred Tuesday. One house caught fire on Cox Road in the county and the second fire occurred at a home on Johnson Street in Bronwood. Terrell County Fire Department Chief Harvey says when they...
TERRELL COUNTY, GA

