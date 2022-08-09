Read full article on original website
Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
Albany Housing Authority invites community to 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala'
The Albany Housing Authority is inviting the community to the 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala.'. The gala will be held August 26th at 6:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The funds raised at the gala will go towards student scholarships for residents living in public housing. CEO, William Myles says he...
Lowndes County School System to expedite construction to alleviate hallway congestion
Today, the Lowndes County School System issued a statement stating they are aware of the hallway photos that have recently circulated on the internet. "Keep in mind these photos were a glimpse of the first day of school, which means 3,000 students were learning to navigate a new building and locate classrooms at Lowndes High School while the campus remains under construction and renovation," says the school system in the statement.
DCSS explains changes coming for the new school year
The Dougherty County School System begins their new school year on Monday, August 15th. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained how he's excited about the upcoming year and the changes that are in place. "All of our students grades Pre-K through 8th will be assigned Apple Ipads and our high school students...
City of Thomasville launches sustainability campaign
The City of Thomasville is launching a sustainability campaign, "Sustain Thomasville: Small Changes, Big Impact." The campaign highlights initiatives and programs set by the City of Thomasville aimed at making Thomasville more sustainable. "I am very excited about the launch of this program. It markets our efforts in sustainability, which...
Wiregrass hosts joint dedication in honor of SGMC and Ben and LaVonne Copeland
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted a joint dedication of the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Atrium and Ben and LaVonne Copeland Nursing Wing in the Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass. The dedication ceremony celebrated the partnership between SGMC, the Copeland Family,...
Registration now open for next Government 101 course
The registration form for the next Government 101 went live today at 10 a.m. Government 101 launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet the City of Albany leaders and learn about how the City Government and Departments operate. To give participants a more...
Dougherty Co. counters Albany SPLOST offer hoping to lead to resolution
Dougherty County held a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday afternoon following the offer from the City of Albany regarding the split of SPLOST funds. The city's offer was a 64/36 split, with 64% going to the city and 36% to the county. In addition to that split was an added...
Worth County Elementary student places second in National School Bus Safety Poster contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC). Worth County Elementary student, Jada Fitzgerald, came in Second Place in her division. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District...
Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations
The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
City of Valdosta promotes new Deputy Fire Chief
The City of Valdosta recently announced the City's new Deputy Fire Chief. Marcus Haynes was promoted to the position on August 1. The City conducted an internal process for qualified and exemplary applicants. Candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which included multiple panel interviews with department directors and Fire Chiefs from outside fire departments.
Gun violence in Albany becomes a conversation among leaders and community
Following the one year anniversary of 9-year-old Nigel brown's tragic death, the issue of gun violence within the Albany community has become a topic of discussion. With a number of opinions being shared, some say the lack of collaboration between city government and the community will continue leading Albany down a dark path.
Traffic pattern changes coming to State Route 31 in Lowndes County
State Route 31 in Lowndes County will be experiencing a traffic pattern change. On Thursday, August 11 SR 31/Madison Highway traffic is scheduled to move to a single Interstate 75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange. The northernmost bridge, which currently carries traffic going toward Clyattville and Florida, will close...
Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins
Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
Traffic light outage reported at Cedric and US 19
Lights are out at Cedric and US 19 in Lee County following this afternoon's severe thunderstorm. Please use caution when travelling and treat the intersection as a four way stop. What's the weather like where you are? If safe, send us your pictures/video -- you can upload them to wfxl.com/chimein.
One year later and still no justice for Nigel Brown
August 9th marks a year that 9 year old Nigel Brown was hit with a stray bullet and killed while laying in his own bed. Brown's killer has yet to be identified by law enforcement. And members of the Albany community are asking for answers. “It’s scary. It’s scary and...
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
Lightning strike causes two fires in Terrell County
A lightning strike caused two fires in Terrell County last week. According to officials, both fires occurred Tuesday. One house caught fire on Cox Road in the county and the second fire occurred at a home on Johnson Street in Bronwood. Terrell County Fire Department Chief Harvey says when they...
GBI and Fitzgerald police seeking information in double homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking information that leads to an arrest for the homicides of brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind. The Kind Brothers were found deceased on July 19, 2019, in Fitzgerald, GA. A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to the...
