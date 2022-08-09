Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts
If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career. That won't be happening, though. Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady. Rodgers recently...
AthlonSports.com
Packers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For First Preseason Game
Preseason football is about to get into full swing. This Friday night, the Green Bay Packers begin their preseason in a bout against the San Francisco 49ers; an exhibition rematch of last year's Divisional Round playoff game. Revenge isn't on the mind of Green Bay, of course. It's simply a...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Playing one series in preseason opener 'is a waste'
Green Bay Packers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player who has little, if anything, to gain from playing in August exhibition games that are largely meaningless to the 38-year-old. Thus, it was hardly surprising to learn on Monday that Green Bay...
10 players trending up so far at Packers training camp
The Green Bay Packers will kick off the preseason schedule on Friday in San Francisco. After two weeks of training camp practice, it’s time for Matt LaFleur’s team to hit players wearing different helmets and uniforms. Some players on the 90-man roster used the first dozen or so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Broncos' OC Teases 'Down the Field' Attack Quarterbacked by Russell Wilson
Although Russell Wilson wasn't known as one of the most statistically prolific quarterbacks during his 10-year stint in Seattle — on the same scale as, say, a Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Aaron Rodgers — he developed a repuation for loving the deep ball. Make no mistake, though;...
These MLB prop parlays bring the value
We had a nice day of MLB props from yesterday's Bark Bets, splitting the pair of "total outs" pitcher props and hitting the strikeout parlay. With a limited slate on the diamond, our focus today is again on a few prop parlays that seem to offer some nice value. Hit...
NFL・
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear
Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brett Favre believes he had thousands of concussions in his career
Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes he has been concussed over 1000 times in his career. There is obviously no way to prove this, and while it may be an exaggeration, Favre did talk about suffering hard hits. The Hall of Famer explained his theory on The Bubba...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow could be out a few more weeks, plus predicting Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023
Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I don't have a favorite week of the preseason, but if I did, it would be this one. After six of months of waiting, we finally get to see the return of every single team and that's because all 32 NFL teams will be in action this week.
NFL・
Troubled former NFL kicker could get another shot with 1 team?
Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers, and many more) also participated in the workouts.
Yardbarker
One-time Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas works out for Packers
Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers and many more) also participated in the workouts.
sideaction.com
Brett Favre Reveals Number of Concussions He’s Had and the Number is Truly Shocking
The old gunslinger is talking concussions. The Green Bay Packers legendary Quarterback played 20 years in the NFL. Favre played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets, and Minnesota Vikings, and over the course of his career racked up tons of hits. In the process of playing his backyard style of football, Farve believes that he’s had a ton of concussions. Back in 2018, Favre spoke with CNN and said that the only way to make football safer is not to play. He spoke out against youth tackle football.
Comments / 0