Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts

If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career. That won't be happening, though. Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady. Rodgers recently...
Yardbarker

These MLB prop parlays bring the value

We had a nice day of MLB props from yesterday's Bark Bets, splitting the pair of "total outs" pitcher props and hitting the strikeout parlay. With a limited slate on the diamond, our focus today is again on a few prop parlays that seem to offer some nice value. Hit...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear

Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brett Favre believes he had thousands of concussions in his career

Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes he has been concussed over 1000 times in his career. There is obviously no way to prove this, and while it may be an exaggeration, Favre did talk about suffering hard hits. The Hall of Famer explained his theory on The Bubba...
Larry Brown Sports

Troubled former NFL kicker could get another shot with 1 team?

Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers, and many more) also participated in the workouts.
Yardbarker

One-time Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas works out for Packers

Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers and many more) also participated in the workouts.
sideaction.com

Brett Favre Reveals Number of Concussions He’s Had and the Number is Truly Shocking

The old gunslinger is talking concussions. The Green Bay Packers legendary Quarterback played 20 years in the NFL. Favre played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets, and Minnesota Vikings, and over the course of his career racked up tons of hits. In the process of playing his backyard style of football, Farve believes that he’s had a ton of concussions. Back in 2018, Favre spoke with CNN and said that the only way to make football safer is not to play. He spoke out against youth tackle football.
