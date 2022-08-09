Oliver “Carl” Buffkin, age 87, of Delco, NC left this world for his Heavenly home on August 6, 2022. He was born October 24, 1934 to the late Gilbert Henry and Hettie Jackson Buffkin. Carl graduated from Acme Delco High School in 1953 and furthered his education at Piedmont Bible College. He was employed by and retired from Allied Chemical in 1979. He was a longstanding and faithful member of Livingston Baptist Church in Delco, NC. He had a strong desire to serve the Lord by serving others and dedicated much of his life to sharing God’s love. He did this humbly, without desire for recognition or earthly reward, but will undoubtedly be remembered by the many lives that were touched by his visits, his words and acts of kindness and his fervent prayers.

DELCO, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO