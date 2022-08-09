ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartender reveals sneaky trick they use when we whine about weak drinks

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A bartender is serving TikTok with the ingenious trick he uses when patrons belly up to the bar to moan and groan about their drinks that allegedly don’t have enough alcohol.

The mirthful mixologist — who goes by the name Coach, a k a the “Sober Bartender,” on social media — posted a now-viral video in which he teaches an inexperienced barkeep what to do in the situation.

“Teaching the rookie how to deal with [people who say] ‘it’s not strong enough,’ ” the hipster-bearded cocktail crafter promises in the caption.

The resulting clip — set to an instrumental version of Usher’s hit song “Confessions” — has since received more than 5 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

Coach then goes on to demonstrate his trick for his fellow drink-slingers: He pours a small dribble of alcohol into the straw of said weak drink. The result: The whining customer instantly gets a taste of pure alcohol when sipping — and instantly think they got (more than) their money’s worth.

Many TikTok viewers virtually rolled their eyes in the comments over the man touching the straw and slammed him for putting his fingers on the plastic utensil. However, others even defended his use of straw-touching.

“Don’t touch my straw,” a person simply stated.

“Am I the only one cringing that it went on his hands into the drink?!” a user asked.

Another person commented, “Y’all know the Bartender has to use their HANDS to put the straw in there in the first place? 😂😂😂😂.”

“People saying ‘ew don’t touch the straw,’ have no idea what happens in the kitchen of restaurants,” someone wrote.

As the summer continues to roll by, drinking can be a way to stay on the social scene and help soak up the last weeks of the heat.

However, one’s favorite alcoholic drink can reveal a lot about someone’s personality. Tipsy Panda Cocktail Co, founder James Harris told told The Sun that men who order whiskeys can get a little rowdy at times.

They can even “lose the ability to know what you are talking about.” Vodka sodas are the go-to libations for the health-conscious people who want to play it safe.

For those who order gin and pink lemonade, these people are “young and have an immature palate” and are “most likely new to drinking.”

White wine is for those who are “most likely mid-30s, ordering a few glasses, sat with your child’s friend’s parents.”

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
