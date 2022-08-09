Read full article on original website
100fmrockford.com
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years
BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason. The Boone County Fair draws people from all over the state, and after two days of rain, better weather could not have been hoped for for Tuesday’s kickoff. There […]
WIFR
American Red Cross offers flood clean-up kits in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Area nonprofits are working with Stephenson County officials to provide assistance for residents impacted by this week’s rains. The Red Cross will hand out flood clean up kits at St. John’s Church, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport. Residents of Stephenson County can also call...
WIFR
Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11. The event will be from 10 am - 2 pm at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street. More than 70 positions were filled...
WIFR
New Program Offers Accelerated Workforce Training
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Elgin Community College, Kishwaukee College and Waubonsee Community College are partnering with the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment to offer job skills training services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a federally funded program geared towards helping people gain the professional skills necessary to start or advance their careers.
Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
$13M federal grant to improve roads around Beloit casino
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit is getting $13 million in federal funding to fix up the roads around where a new casino is going. Bike and pedestrian lanes will be added to Willowbrook Road from Milwaukee Road to the stateline, as well as Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard. Additional traffic lights will […]
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
WIFR
Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
nrgmediadixon.com
Topic of Sober Home Strikes a Chord With Residents as a Good Size Crowd Shows Up to Dixon Town Hall Meeting
The topic of Recovery and Sober Homes being established in Dixon seemed to have struck a chord with citizens as a good size crowd showed up to the City Hosted Town Hall Meeting dealing on the subject. The Town Hall was held at the Loveland Community House Tuesday night. Many...
1 dead in Lee County accident
One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
WIFR
Crops left destroyed after flooding in Stephenson County
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of hard work was completely destroyed for farmers across Stephenson County, after their crops were left covered in flood water from one of the largest downpours in a decade. Wendell DeVries says his grandfather bought the family farm in 1939, and in the fifteen years...
Devastating Photos of the Flood Waters That Have Taken Over One County in Illinois
This past Sunday and Monday were real weather whoppers in the Stateline area, and many residents are working hard to clean up the mess the heavy rain and storms left behind. Stephenson County received the highest rainfall totals, and flood waters haven't even begun to recede yet. In fact, they are getting slightly worse...
WIFR
Golf cart catches fire at Boone County fairgrounds
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Opening day 2022 at the fairgrounds started off with a small vehicle fire. Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the south east side of the fairgrounds for a trailer fire. A witness on scene told 23 News that a golf cart caught fire which...
WIFR
Rockford Park District passes new safety measures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a recent spike in after-hours parties in local parks, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners took action at their Tuesday evening meeting. The board passed a number a measures they hope will “provide an environment where all are welcome and feel safe to play and recreate.“
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation. The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, […]
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
