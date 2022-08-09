ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

100fmrockford.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason. The Boone County Fair draws people from all over the state, and after two days of rain, better weather could not have been hoped for for Tuesday’s kickoff. There […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

American Red Cross offers flood clean-up kits in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Area nonprofits are working with Stephenson County officials to provide assistance for residents impacted by this week’s rains. The Red Cross will hand out flood clean up kits at St. John’s Church, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport. Residents of Stephenson County can also call...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11. The event will be from 10 am - 2 pm at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street. More than 70 positions were filled...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

New Program Offers Accelerated Workforce Training

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Elgin Community College, Kishwaukee College and Waubonsee Community College are partnering with the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment to offer job skills training services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a federally funded program geared towards helping people gain the professional skills necessary to start or advance their careers.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park

My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished

Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
LOVES PARK, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Many Stephenson County roads still flooded

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Crops left destroyed after flooding in Stephenson County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of hard work was completely destroyed for farmers across Stephenson County, after their crops were left covered in flood water from one of the largest downpours in a decade. Wendell DeVries says his grandfather bought the family farm in 1939, and in the fifteen years...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Golf cart catches fire at Boone County fairgrounds

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Opening day 2022 at the fairgrounds started off with a small vehicle fire. Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the south east side of the fairgrounds for a trailer fire. A witness on scene told 23 News that a golf cart caught fire which...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District passes new safety measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a recent spike in after-hours parties in local parks, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners took action at their Tuesday evening meeting. The board passed a number a measures they hope will “provide an environment where all are welcome and feel safe to play and recreate.“
ROCKFORD, IL

