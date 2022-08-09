Read full article on original website
Price transparency rated 'exemplary' at 2 Georgia system hospitals after CMS fines
The first two hospitals fined for price transparency violations now have "exemplary" disclosures, PatientRightsAdvocate.org Cynthia founder Fisher told USA Today in an Aug. 9 report. In June, CMS fined two hospitals in the Atlanta-based Northside Hospital for violations. Northside Hospital Atlanta, the health system's flagship facility, was fined $883,180. Northside...
Piedmont Walton taps Dr. Steven Durocher as new chief medical officer
Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital has named emergency medicine physician Steven Durocher, MD, chief medical officer. He is the acting chief of staff at the hospital. Dr. Durocher has worked at Piedmont Walton for more than 13 years as an emergency medicine physician and has served as the ED's medical director since 2016. He will remain in clinical practice alongside serving in the role as CMO, the hospital said Aug. 9.
