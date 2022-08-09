ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Odell Beckham’s Bills flirtation with Von Miller intensifies

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 1 day ago

Von Miller’s recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo appears to have intensified.

On Monday, the Bills linebacker, 33, posted a mockup of what the free-agent wide receiver, 29, would look like in a Buffalo uniform on his Instagram Story.

“@obj Let’s chase this ring … AGAIN,” Miller told his former Rams teammate, with whom he won Super Bowl 2022 in February.

Odell Beckham Jr. reacted Monday to Von Miller’s latest plea to have the free-agent wide receiver join the Bills.
Instagram

Beckham, who is working his way back from a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl, then shared the photo on his own Instagram Story with the cryptic caption, “Von don’t start this u know how it ended last time…”

Beckham hasn’t been shy when it comes to his Bills flirtation, even inquiring about the locker room over the weekend.

“@vonmiller what’s the locker next to u loook like 👀!!!??” Beckham commented on Miller’s Instagram post from Sunday.

Von Miller at Bills training camp on July 24, 2022.
Getty Images

Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in free agency, recruited Beckham to the Rams last season amid the receiver’s messy breakup with the Browns .

“Happy Birthday @obj I love you man! Frfr!” Miller wrote on Instagram in early November. “Come to the @rams so we can chase this ring together!!!”

Beckham did land in Los Angeles, where he won his first-ever championship with Miller by his side. Though Miller is now chasing a ring with the Bills — who are entering the season as Super Bowl favorites — the Rams have expressed interest in bringing Beckham back.

(From left) Von Miller, Mark Cuban, and Odell Beckham Jr. pose courtside in May 2022 during the NBA playoffs.
Getty Images

Last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke directly to Beckham during an interview from training camp on NFL Network.

“You lose big-time guys like an Andrew Whitworth, you lose a Von Miller. You know, hopefully, we’ll get Odell back at some point,” McVay said before adding, “If you’re out there, Odell, I know you heard that.”

Beckham heard the message loud and clear, tweeting in response to McVay’s soundbite, “Dats my dawg!!!!!!!”

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up ahead of Super Bowl 2022 against the Bengals in February.
Getty Images

Beckham, who was originally drafted 12th overall by the Giants in 2014, could potentially “take his time” in terms of finding a new team, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler .

“Beckham could take his time here,” Fowler said on ESPN in June. “Because, talking to teams, they don’t expect Beckham to be healthy until October or maybe even November, as far as full go back from that ACL.

“So, Beckham can take his time, maybe even wait until the first couple weeks of the season, and see who’s hot, who needs a receiver. He will likely go to a contender.”

The Rams will host the Bills in their season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8.

New York City, NY
