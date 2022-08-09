ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson regrets role in massive brawl

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mR4gU_0hAW5kdu00

Bobby Johnson accepted responsibility for his actions in Monday’s training camp scuffle , when the offensive line coach pushed linebacker Cam Brown, sparking a benches-clearing brawl.

Johnson said his actions “can’t happen.”

“It’s a regrettable incident that can’t and won’t happen again,” he said of his involvement in the dust-up that saw him push defensive lineman Cam Brown after he got into it with center Joe Feliciano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PA4dR_0hAW5kdu00
New York Giants offensive line coordinator Bobby Johnson with Saquon Barkley
AP

The fight broke out in a tense Monday practice and involved punches thrown from Brown and center Jon Feliciano. Both sidelines cleared as fans chanted “Let’s go Giants!” from the crowd.

Coach Brian Daboll didn’t say if he disciplined Johnson, but he made it clear it couldn’t happen again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xkjn3_0hAW5kdu00
The Giants break into a fight at training camp
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1H4m_0hAW5kdu00
Scenes of the Giants fight
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“That’s not what we’re looking for,” Daboll said.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it

The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold

Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Giants assistant coach gets involved in training camp fight

Training camp fights are common, especially when it gets to the second week of practicing against the same players over and over again. But they don’t typically involve an assistant coach. That happened Monday at Giants camp, according to multiple reports. Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com had a blow-by-blow account...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris

Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants OL coach ‘remorseful’ for pushing player in brawl

New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson expressed regret Tuesday for pushing linebacker Cam Brown during a brawl at practice Monday. According to reports from Giants camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Johnson entered a fracas at Monday's practice to push Brown off center Jon Feliciano as he tried to drag Feliciano out of a melee. It triggered Feliciano into throwing a punch toward Brown.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs

The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers offensive line working in small steps toward improvement

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers line was awful. There’s no getting around it. The unit lacked focus, leadership and physicality. It forced the passing game to become one-dimensional and the run game to be an uphill climb. But new offensive line coach Pat Meyer is working with this young group in training camp to up the agression and have taken it back to fundamentals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy