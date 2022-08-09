TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — How would you like to get paid just for driving around? That’s an offer from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The state is considering changing the fuel tax to charge based on how many miles you drive, not how much gas you buy. The transportation department is offering $100 to volunteers who sign up for the test program. You only need to have a valid driver’s license and vehicle to be eligible. If you sign up, you will receive a device that plugs in to your vehicle and records your mileage. Click here if you would like more information or to enroll.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO