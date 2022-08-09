ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardyston Township, NJ

NJ.com

Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations

The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Hamburg resident earns $2,000 scholarship

The New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association recently awarded 25 graduating NJ seniors 2021-2022 Student Leadership Scholarships each worth $2,000. The chosen students won for their “demonstrated leadership in school activities for participation in co-curricular activities other than athletics.”. The winners are selected from each of the three regions...
HAMBURG, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Higher interest in local homes

At first glance, it looks like housing costs are continuing to soar. In Sussex County, NJ, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is going for $341,923, up from $325,023 in 2021. In Orange County, NY, it’s now $369,000, up from $310,230 last year. And over the border in Milford, Pennsylvania, a three-bedroom home is $400,000, up from $325,000 last year.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
POLITICS
advertisernewssouth.com

Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Solar power hurdles for Montclair homeowner (Letter to the Editor)

N.J. homeowners are being disincentivized to switch to solar power — there ought to be a law!. I live in Montclair and started interviewing solar installation companies around 2012 but didn’t qualify because we have a 100-year-old ceramic tile roof and it would be damaged in the process. Recently we decided we could add solar panels to our uppermost roof by harvesting the tiles (to use them for repairs) and replacing them with a “panel conducive” surface. We got an estimate for 20 panels to purchase over 25 years. We would end up paying a little less than what we are currently paying for electricity and get a green conscience!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

NJDOT Offering Drivers Money To Simply Drive Around; Here’s How It Works

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — How would you like to get paid just for driving around? That’s an offer from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The state is considering changing the fuel tax to charge based on how many miles you drive, not how much gas you buy. The transportation department is offering $100 to volunteers who sign up for the test program. You only need to have a valid driver’s license and vehicle to be eligible. If you sign up, you will receive a device that plugs in to your vehicle and records your mileage. Click here if you would like more information or to enroll.
TRAFFIC
advertisernewssouth.com

Drought Watch issued across NJ

New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statewide drought watch as of August 9, and the Murphy Administration is urging residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state. The commissioner’s declaration of a drought...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

