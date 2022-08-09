Read full article on original website
WKRC
Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
WKRC
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is behind bars for allegedly abusing a 20-month-old baby who later died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, was arrested on Aug. 5. She is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment. Hamilton-Smith abused the young boy...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Local Man Creates Inclusive Gardening Experience in Loveland After Suffering Injury That Left Him Paralyzed
When Eric Boltz was struck by a car in 2017 while bicycling, the paralyzing injuries he sustained affected not only him but also his family. But even in difficult times, great ideas can emerge. “Our life started over at that moment,” says Yvonne Boltz, Eric’s wife. Eric was...
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Fox 19
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals donate $250K for new athletic facility at Milford High School
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing their efforts to help local high schools in the area. The team partnered with the NFL Foundation, and LISC to contribute $250,000 to the Milford Exempted Village Schools for a new turf field. The new field will aid in transitioning the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools, local districts work to fill open positions during teacher shortage
CINCINNATI — School doors are beginning to open for the start of a new year. Many districts across the country and our local states are struggling to fill open positions. "We are in a shortage. We are seeing a decline in the interest of being a public educator. And Kentucky is certainly experiencing this just like the entire nation," said Kentucky Department of Education Association Commissioner Byron Darnall.
kentoncounty.org
Kenton County Animal Services Closed August 24
Kenton County Animal Services will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 24, for staff training. “This will give us an opportunity to have dedicated time for in-depth, hands-on training in regards to animal handling, restraint, use of appropriate safety tools, and basics in veterinary medicine and animal behavior,” said Animal Services Director Kelsey Maccombs.
Clinton County polluter, called ‘environmental terrorist,’ is sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS — A Clinton County man called an “environmental terrorist” by a judge is on his way to prison for illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood, plastic and other solid wastes. >> Monkeypox: Butler County reports its first case, the second in Miami Valley region. Jason...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
lovelandmagazine.com
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
linknky.com
‘I don’t trust the system at this point’: Survivors feel powerless after rapist was never sent to adult prison
Written by Felicia Jordan, WCPO digital producer and Larry Seward, WCPO reporter. Three women who were raped as teenagers said they think Kentucky courts are helping the now 19-year-old convicted rapist. According to court documents, Joseph Eubank was never transferred from juvenile prison to an adult prison when he should...
Cincinnati Public Schools addresses concerns over students riding Metro buses
From struggling to staff enough bus drivers to navigating high gas prices, transportation has been a difficult issue for many districts including Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS).
Fox 19
Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
WLWT 5
New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
Fox 19
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
