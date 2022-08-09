ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant

WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WYOMING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Fox 19

Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Public Schools, local districts work to fill open positions during teacher shortage

CINCINNATI — School doors are beginning to open for the start of a new year. Many districts across the country and our local states are struggling to fill open positions. "We are in a shortage. We are seeing a decline in the interest of being a public educator. And Kentucky is certainly experiencing this just like the entire nation," said Kentucky Department of Education Association Commissioner Byron Darnall.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physicians#Critical Care#Diseases#General Health#Cincinnati Children#The Cincinnati Enquirer
kentoncounty.org

Kenton County Animal Services Closed August 24

Kenton County Animal Services will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 24, for staff training. “This will give us an opportunity to have dedicated time for in-depth, hands-on training in regards to animal handling, restraint, use of appropriate safety tools, and basics in veterinary medicine and animal behavior,” said Animal Services Director Kelsey Maccombs.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy