Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmys

By Christine Samra
 1 day ago

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are little more than a month away, and a host has finally been chosen, “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Thompson is the single longest-running cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” This fall will be his 20th season on the late-night show.

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson is having quite the year.

He’ll get his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Thompson’s former Nickelodeon “All That” cast mate Josh Server and comedians JB Smoove and Leslie Jones will all be guest speakers at the ceremony. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. and can be livestreamed here .

The Emmys will take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

KTLA’s Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes will deliver live coverage from the red carpet that evening.

