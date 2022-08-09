Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
NBC Sports
Mets' Hernandez requests not to call Phillies games, doesn't like watching them play
The Phillies are on a bit of a roll right now. They're on a five-game winning streak and are 38-19 since Rob Thomson became the team's manager in June. None of that seems to matter to New York Mets color commentator and longtime player Keith Hernandez, though. Hernandez, while broadcasting...
Yardbarker
Phillies face Marlins in search of eighth straight win
Keith Hernandez might not be a fan, but the Philadelphia Phillies are slowly winning over other skeptics with their play over the past two months. Winners of seven straight, Philadelphia looks to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday. The Phillies have won 12 of their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Thomson responds to Keith Hernandez' comments about Phillies' fundamentals
Asked Wednesday afternoon about Keith Hernandez' comments that the Phillies "fundamentally and defensively have always been just not up to it," manager Rob Thomson pointed to how well they have played defensively the last two months. "I heard about it," Thomson said. "He's a good baseball man and I respect...
Pete Rose drops S-bomb during Phillies broadcast
Pete Rose got a wee bit carried away while in the broadcast booth on Sunday. Rose was invited to join the Philadelphia Phillies for their alumni weekend, which also included a reunion of the 1980 World Series team. The Hit King spent some time in the Phillies’ TV booth during Sunday’s game. That proved to be a bad idea.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak
Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field. His favorite Phillies stadium announcer was 50-year veteran Dan Baker. Baker was honored recently by the Phillies for an end-of-season milestone– 4,000 Phillies games announced and...
Yardbarker
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel Ranks Angels Farm System As No. 27 Of 30
The Los Angeles Angels have been void of impactful major league-ready prospects in recent years with the underwhelming, or inconsistent production out of their recent crop of young players. They have routinely ranked towards the bottom of farm system algorithms for several years. After Angels general manager Perry Minasian dealt...
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0