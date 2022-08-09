ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
Yardbarker

Phillies face Marlins in search of eighth straight win

Keith Hernandez might not be a fan, but the Philadelphia Phillies are slowly winning over other skeptics with their play over the past two months. Winners of seven straight, Philadelphia looks to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday. The Phillies have won 12 of their...
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Rose drops S-bomb during Phillies broadcast

Pete Rose got a wee bit carried away while in the broadcast booth on Sunday. Rose was invited to join the Philadelphia Phillies for their alumni weekend, which also included a reunion of the 1980 World Series team. The Hit King spent some time in the Phillies’ TV booth during Sunday’s game. That proved to be a bad idea.
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel Ranks Angels Farm System As No. 27 Of 30

The Los Angeles Angels have been void of impactful major league-ready prospects in recent years with the underwhelming, or inconsistent production out of their recent crop of young players. They have routinely ranked towards the bottom of farm system algorithms for several years. After Angels general manager Perry Minasian dealt...
