Carlsbad, CA

Coast News

Local groups appeal Ocean Kamp project in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Two local groups have filed appeals in response to the Oceanside Planning Commission’s recent approval of Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development anchored by a resort and wave lagoon. The project, located on the corner of Foussat Road and state Route 76, is set to replace...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Encinitas Planning Commission denies permits for Clark apartments

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Planning Commission recently denied permits for a proposed 199-unit apartment complex on Clark Avenue in Leucadia due to the project’s anticipated negative traffic impacts on neighborhood roads. The Planning Commission voted 4-0 — with Commissioner Robert Prendergast absent — to deny the permitting and...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad residents still grappling with new trash service

CARLSBAD — First-time customers of Republic Services continue to report a bumpy transition amid the trash provider’s service rollout in Carlsbad. Over the past several weeks, frustrated customers have fumed on social media about the Texas-based company’s apparent lack of customer service, mandatory organic waste requirements (Senate Bill 1383) and new “flimsy” city-owned trash bins. Many were also confused and angry after reporting a 20% rate increase on their first bill from the waste hauler.
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site

SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Balance Returning to Housing Market

San Diego County’s housing market is getting back into what many said is a balance, with neither sellers nor buyers having a distinct advantage compared to the frenzied market of the past two years when buyers faced bidding wars and sellers were getting multiple offers – often thousands of dollars above listing prices.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific

The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
theregistrysocal.com

Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads

Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Bankers Hill Project Wins Int'l Design Award

A San Diego architectural and development firm has won an international award for the design of the Truax House, a Bankers Hill housing project that included the restoration of a home that was used as a hospice during the peak of the AIDS epidemic. Nakhshab Development & Design, Inc. based...
SAN DIEGO, CA
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Grist

San Diego plans to electrify almost every building

It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

