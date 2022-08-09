Read full article on original website
Related
Coast News
Local groups appeal Ocean Kamp project in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE — Two local groups have filed appeals in response to the Oceanside Planning Commission’s recent approval of Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development anchored by a resort and wave lagoon. The project, located on the corner of Foussat Road and state Route 76, is set to replace...
Coast News
Encinitas Planning Commission denies permits for Clark apartments
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Planning Commission recently denied permits for a proposed 199-unit apartment complex on Clark Avenue in Leucadia due to the project’s anticipated negative traffic impacts on neighborhood roads. The Planning Commission voted 4-0 — with Commissioner Robert Prendergast absent — to deny the permitting and...
Coast News
Carlsbad residents still grappling with new trash service
CARLSBAD — First-time customers of Republic Services continue to report a bumpy transition amid the trash provider’s service rollout in Carlsbad. Over the past several weeks, frustrated customers have fumed on social media about the Texas-based company’s apparent lack of customer service, mandatory organic waste requirements (Senate Bill 1383) and new “flimsy” city-owned trash bins. Many were also confused and angry after reporting a 20% rate increase on their first bill from the waste hauler.
Coast News
New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site
SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Business Journal
Balance Returning to Housing Market
San Diego County’s housing market is getting back into what many said is a balance, with neither sellers nor buyers having a distinct advantage compared to the frenzied market of the past two years when buyers faced bidding wars and sellers were getting multiple offers – often thousands of dollars above listing prices.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific
The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
First safe parking lot for homeless in East County ready to open
The transformation is just about complete along North Magnolia Avenue on the border of El Cajon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads
Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
City of San Diego unveils $10 million plan to provide solar energy to low-income communities
SAN DIEGO — There is a push for clean energy in communities that may be most at risk to climate change. The city of San Diego is partnering with San Diego Gas & Electric and the Center for Sustainable Energy to provide solar panels at little to no cost for low income families.
San Diego Business Journal
Bankers Hill Project Wins Int'l Design Award
A San Diego architectural and development firm has won an international award for the design of the Truax House, a Bankers Hill housing project that included the restoration of a home that was used as a hospice during the peak of the AIDS epidemic. Nakhshab Development & Design, Inc. based...
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
Daboba Bringing Their Latest Storefront to Rancho Bernardo
Fast Growing Tea Chain Continues to Expand Across San Diego
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer weighs in on recently approved San Diego Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s unanimously approved Climate Action Plan sets community goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2035. Kevin Faulconer, once mayor of San Diego, thinks the action plan may be too ambitious but agrees that San Diego needs to make environmentally conscious adjustments.
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
Dates and theme announced for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The announcement comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grist
San Diego plans to electrify almost every building
It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
NBC San Diego
The Toys Are Back: Toys'R'Us Stores Open Inside 3 Macy's locations in San Diego County
The most iconic American toy store is making a comeback -- and just in time for the holiday season. In 2018, all brick-and-mortar Toys"R"Us stores shut down. But in July, both companies announced they would reopen locations inside every Macy's store throughout the U.S., according to a press release. San...
Comments / 0