Update: Silver Alert for 13-year-old Avon boy canceled

By Brandyn Benter
 1 day ago

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Indiana State Police have issued a cancelation on this Statewide Silver Alert. A representative from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Hommel was found safe and has been returned to his family.

A Statewide Silver alert has been declared for a missing Hendricks County boy who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Tuesday, Indiana State Police announced the alert. Shane is missing from Avon, Indiana, and was last seen on Monday, August 8 at 4:49 p.m.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, Shane is a 13-year-old white male, 5 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt that reads “American Boy” with blue shorts, and black tennis shoes. Police said he may be riding a red bicycle.

If you have any information about the location or disappearance of Shane Hommel you are asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Tennis Shoes#Brown Hair#American#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
