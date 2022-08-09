Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone
In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
Digital Trends
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review: the perfect palm grip mouse, lighter than ever
Razer has a gaming mouse for virtually every need you could imagine, but the DeathAdder line was always special. Razer calls it “the most successful gaming mouse of all time,” having sold over 10 million units, and its immense popularity is likely due to just how versatile the design feels. Not to mention — the wired model continues to be one of the cheaper offerings in Razer’s lineup.
notebookcheck.net
LG TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8 unveiled with 3D audio, ANC and UV disinfection functionality
LG has released new TWS earbuds under its TONE Free series. Sold as the TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8, the trio feature exciting features, including a charging case with a built-in UV light to disinfect the earbuds as they recharge. The TONE Free T90 are the world's first earbuds with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head tracking, too.
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"
Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
Business Insider
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable fit and supports hi-res audio — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has announced its latest pair of high-end wireless earbuds: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds feature a smaller design than the older model, and they promise improved audio quality. You can preorder the Galaxy Buds2...
TechSpot
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with smaller form factor, improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio go up for pre-order
In a nutshell: Samsung as part of its late summer Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled an updated version of its high-end Buds Pro earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a compact, ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller compared to the original Buds Pro, measuring 19.9mm x 21.6mm x 18.7mm and tipping the scales at just 5.5g.
Android Authority
JBL's PartyBoost is why I'll never buy another Bluetooth speaker
Would you rather hire a sound system or make the most of the speakers you already own? I know my answer. There are plenty of ways to choose a Bluetooth speaker. Maybe you’re chasing durability, or perhaps you’re after the best sound quality money can buy. One thing that’s easy to overlook, however, is bonus features. After all, most Bluetooth speakers are the same at heart — connect your phone and play your music. Well, I’ve found my bonus feature, and it’s locked me in for good. JBL’s PartyBoost is the reason I’ll never buy a Bluetooth speaker from another brand.
Gear Patrol
Samsung Unpacked 2022: The 4 Biggest Announcements
Samsung just held its big Unpacked event of summer 2022 and gave us got a bunch of new gadgets. It announced two next-generation foldable smartphones, two new smartwatches and a new high-end pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Check out below for the lowdown on each of the biggest announcements. Samsung...
notebookcheck.net
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless launches for US$349.95 with up to 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser has lived up to its claims that it would launch a new pair of premium wireless headphones in Autumn. Originally teased in May, the Momentum 4 Wireless dispenses with its predecessor's retro design, with Sennheiser moving closer to the Sony WH-1000X series, which is now on its fifth-generation model. In fact, the Momentum 4 Wireless mirror the Sony WH-1000XM5 in lacking foldable hinges. As such, the Momentum 4 Wireless has a much larger form factor than the Momentum 3 Wireless when not in use because it cannot collapse in on itself.
TechRadar
LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S review
If LucidSound’s goal is to provide sheer value for money, then it’s accomplished this handily with the LS100X. It has an absurd amount of battery life across its Game Mode and Bluetooth connectivity. Audio quality overall can be a little flat, but at $99, the LS100X is a steal if you’re after a feature-rich headset.
Block out the noise and grab a new pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC wireless earbuds for $80
OnePlus, the company that got famous of the back of making incredible value smartphones, has been working on improving the quality and scope of its wireless earbuds offering. Not only that, they are using the same strategy they used to popularize their smartphones, making pretty good audio devices for lower prices than competitors. Today, the second iteration of OnePlus’s mid-range wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, are on sale for $80 ($20 off).
Gear Patrol
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Aether Summer Warehouse Sale. UP TO 70% OFF. For a limited...
New wireless headphones offer Sony-level features for $60 – and I need to know how
I'll get straight to the point: these $60 wireless headphones with ANC, multipoint connectivity and aptX are unbelievable. On paper at least, Monoprice has just nailed wireless over-ear headphones for 2022 and we can all go home. Our job here is done – particularly mine, as an audio specialist.
RS Recommends: This Retro-Inspired Bluetooth Record Player Just Got a Massive $80 Discount
Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re just starting your vinyl collection or adding a second system, finding the right high-quality record player that’s ready to play out of the box can become a head-spinning task. But with more brands releasing reliable turntables online, there’s no shortage of the best record player deals to jump on right now. Normally $239.99, you can get the 1 By One turntable for a 25 percent discount at the time of this writing, bringing the price down to as little as $179.99. Amazon Buy: 1 By One Turntable $179.97 On top of this already solid record...
laptopmag.com
Sony's super nice LinkBuds S earbuds are at their cheapest ever price — almost sold out!
The Sony LinkBuds S are among the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) to buy — stuffing some of the best tech from the Sony WF-1000XM4 into a more affordable package. And now, they just got a whole lot cheaper, as you can get over $50 off and pick up a pair for just $148 at Amazon (opens in new tab)! That is insane value for money, which makes this one of the best earbuds deals of 2022 so far.
notebookcheck.net
Gainbang K37 smartwatch arrives with built-in GPS and 40-day battery life
The Gainbang K37 smartwatch is available worldwide via AliExpress. The company bills the wearable as an outdoors sports watch, with built-in GPS navigation and over 20 sports modes available. The device looks similar to the Amazfit T-Rex 2, though the K37 is likely to under-perform in comparison. The company suggests...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Projector 2S announced with 120-in image, gaming mode and Dolby Audio support
Xiaomi has announced the Mi Projector 2S, which will begin crowdfunding in China on August 10. The device has up to 850 ANSI Lumens brightness and a 1080P resolution. The projector can throw images from 60-in to 120-in wide, with a 1.2 throw ratio. The Mi Projector 2S is powered...
9to5Mac
Galaxy Buds2 Pro foreshadows Hi-Fi quality coming to AirPods Pro 2
Samsung just announced during its Unpacked event the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro. While you could think it’s just another wireless earbuds with long battery life and ANC, these earbuds bring, in fact, the next generation of audio quality, which will likely be available with AirPods Pro 2. Samsung says...
The 10 Best Projectors of 2022 for Every Budget, Tested and Reviewed
Click here to read the full article. In this review, SPY counts down the very best projectors of 2022. After a rigorous testing process spanning months, we compared the top projectors in every category and price point from brands such as Samsung, LG, Nebula by Anker, Epson and ViewSonic. Keep reading to find out which product was named the best projector of the year. This summer, we’ve made it our mission to identify the best projector for every purpose, and we’re excited to finally share our guide to the best overall options. SPY has been bringing you the best portable projectors and iPhone...
