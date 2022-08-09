ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man robbed at gunpoint at meetup to sell jewelry in Queens: NYPD

HAMMELS, Queens (PIX11) – A man in Queens was robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen by the person he met up with to sell jewelry, police said. The 22-year-old victim, who has an online business, arranged to meet up with a jewelry buyer in the Hammels area in front of 260 Beach 81st […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Attacker stabs man, woman; flees in stolen vehicle: LI police

LINDENHURST, NY (PIX11) — A 36-year-old attacker stabbed a woman and a man in Lindenhurst multiple times on Wednesday afternoon, police said. He attacked the woman, 36, and the man, 37, around 1:20 p.m., then stole a vehicle and fled the scene, officials said. He was involved in a crash in the stolen vehicle shortly […]
LINDENHURST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police searching for 2 cars in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is searching for two drivers who fatally struck a 61-year-old man in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday. The victim, Stewart Haliburton, was hit at the intersection of Dean Street and Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights on July 10 at around 2:15 a.m., officials said. The first vehicle […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#Credit Card#Frying Pans#Violent Crime#Ncd Rrb
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 teenage boys shot in Queens, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy