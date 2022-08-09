Read full article on original website
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Channing Tatum On What It’s Like Working With Alleged Girlfriend Zoë Kravitz On Her Directorial Debut
Channing Tatum revealed what it's like working with his alleged girlfriend Zoë Kravitz on her directorial debut Pussy Island.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
PopSugar
See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party
Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
How Ezra Miller Allegedly Disrupted Production On Stephen King’s The Stand
Ezra Miller starred as Trashcan Man in the latest miniseries adaptation of The Stand, and new information has come to light about how they allegedly disrupted the production.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
wmagazine.com
Do Revenge Trailer: Is This Gen Z’s Heathers?
Is Netflix’s upcoming dark teen comedy Do Revenge Gen Z’s answer to Heathers and Mean Girls ...or is the trailer just an expertly cut-together melange of signifiers some algorithm decided would send neurons to our brain’s pleasure centers? Either way, the trailer, which just dropped today, certainly gives a whole lot to talk about. The fact that the cast includes Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Alisha Boe, and Talia Ryder is only the start.
BET
Saucy Santana Performs Latest Single, ‘Booty,’ On Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show
Saucy Santana made his late-night TV appearance, performing the Latto-assisted single, “Booty.”. The energetic performance took place on Thursday (August 4) on the Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Santana, 28, was backed by a DJ and dancers, adding to the flair that he already possesses alone. With embroidered...
Emme Muniz and Step-Sibling Seraphina Affleck Are ‘Besties’! Inside Their ‘Seamless’ Bond
Step-siblings and friends! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughterSeraphina Affleck are “definitely besties,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider...
PopSugar
Netflix's New Dating Show "Dated & Related" Is NOT What It Sounds Like
From "Love Is Blind" and "Too Hot to Handle" to "Indian Matchmaking," Netflix has successfully launched several unique reality dating shows in recent years. Now the streaming giant is set to present yet another whacky spin on the conventional concept of television dating with its forthcoming offering "Dated & Related." The brand-new reality series will see many eligible singles finding love with their siblings by their side. As the pairs of siblings navigate the love quest, their relative will serve as a wing person or, in some cases, call out their shortcomings — either way, things are bound to get hella entertaining and awkward, as promised by the show makers.
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
