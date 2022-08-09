Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.

