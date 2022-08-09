ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
PopSugar

See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party

Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
wmagazine.com

Do Revenge Trailer: Is This Gen Z’s Heathers?

Is Netflix’s upcoming dark teen comedy Do Revenge Gen Z’s answer to Heathers and Mean Girls ...or is the trailer just an expertly cut-together melange of signifiers some algorithm decided would send neurons to our brain’s pleasure centers? Either way, the trailer, which just dropped today, certainly gives a whole lot to talk about. The fact that the cast includes Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Alisha Boe, and Talia Ryder is only the start.
BET

Saucy Santana Performs Latest Single, ‘Booty,’ On Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Saucy Santana made his late-night TV appearance, performing the Latto-assisted single, “Booty.”. The energetic performance took place on Thursday (August 4) on the Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Santana, 28, was backed by a DJ and dancers, adding to the flair that he already possesses alone. With embroidered...
PopSugar

Netflix's New Dating Show "Dated & Related" Is NOT What It Sounds Like

From "Love Is Blind" and "Too Hot to Handle" to "Indian Matchmaking," Netflix has successfully launched several unique reality dating shows in recent years. Now the streaming giant is set to present yet another whacky spin on the conventional concept of television dating with its forthcoming offering "Dated & Related." The brand-new reality series will see many eligible singles finding love with their siblings by their side. As the pairs of siblings navigate the love quest, their relative will serve as a wing person or, in some cases, call out their shortcomings — either way, things are bound to get hella entertaining and awkward, as promised by the show makers.
Stereogum

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
