Read full article on original website
Related
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
marketplace.org
Why isn’t Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?
There’s a lot of stuff baked into the 755-page Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved in the Senate and is expected to pass in the House. Top of mind for many is the nearly $370 billion set aside for energy transition and climate change mitigation. In fact, some are calling the Democrats’ measure the biggest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act mean for small businesses?
Overall, the Inflation Reduction Act is a good-sized win for most small businesses and a huge win for some. Rhonda Abrams explains why.
The Democrats' New Inflation Bill Includes Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles That Don't Exist
After a marathon overnight session, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday. The bill apportions $740 billion for a grab bag of Democratic spending priorities in the name of combating inflation. One item on the list: tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs). There's a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar Panels, Electric Vehicles
With the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act -- legislation focused around climate, taxes, and health care -- on Aug. 7, the federal government appears poised to make inroads on environmental...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
rigzone.com
USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will now head to the U.S. House Of Representatives. Commenting on the Senate passing of the act, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin stated, “for years, I have worked across the aisle to determine the most effective way to increase domestic energy production, lower energy and healthcare costs, and pay down our national debt without raising costs for working Americans - the Inflation Reduction Act is the product of that work”.
Here’s what the Inflation Reduction Act will do to combat climate change
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by the Senate over the weekend will pursue an extremely wide and varied array of strategies intended to combat climate change. The $369 billion in climate-related spending over 10 years : consumer clean energy costs, decarbonizing various sectors of the economy, domestic clean energy manufacturing, environmental justice, and agriculture and land use. Taken together, these programs would help the United States reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by 2030, and would save an estimated 3,700 to 3,900 lives per year thanks to cleaner air from burning less fossil fuels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Labor to back new fossil fuel projects that ‘stack up’ economically and environmentally
The Albanese government will continue to support new fossil fuel projects so long as they “stack up” from an economic and environmental perspective, the federal resources minister says. Labor rejected the Greens’ demand that there be no new fossil fuel projects during negotiations over the climate bill. The...
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
MSNBC
How the four-day workweek could be another tool against global warming
Compressing the workweek from five days to four days would dramatically improve the quality of life of workers while incentivizing them to get roughly the same amount of work done more efficiently. That’s the standard argument for the idea, and it’s one that’s gaining increasing traction around the world as companies and governments experiment with shorter weeks through pilot programs.
Big climate bill; Spending green bucks to boost green energy
After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push.
insideevs.com
US Senate Passes Huge Climate Bill With Updated EV Tax Credit
As you may have heard, the US Senate just passed one of the most significant climate and energy bills in history. It's called the Inflation Reduction Act, and among a long list of new legislation backed by $374 billion in climate and energy spending, it includes an updated $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.
Conceding to Manchin, U.S. climate bill exempts most oil industry from methane fees
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate climate bill’s fee on oil and gas industry methane emissions will cover less than half the sector’s releases of the powerful greenhouse gas, thanks to concessions made to win over party holdout Joe Manchin, according to a review of the legislation and interviews with lawmakers that negotiated it.
Inside Clean Energy: ‘Solar Coaster’ Survivors Rejoice at Senate Bill
People who work in the solar industry can barely contain their glee this week. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and appears to be heading to passage in the House, contains a wish list of the industry’s priorities. And here’s a big one: a...
Grist
Judge scuttles fossil fuel leasing plan
It’s Wednesday, August 10, and fossil fuel production in Wyoming and Montana has hit another roadblock. A federal judge scuttled plans to expand fossil fuel extraction in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming last week, saying that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, had failed to consider how new oil, gas, and coal development might threaten public health and the environment.
marketplace.org
Inflation Reduction Act’s climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity
Senate Democrats have narrowly passed — and their House colleagues will vote on Friday — on their $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. About half the new spending — $370 billion — is aimed at climate change: reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S., encouraging low- or zero-emission technologies, and helping vulnerable communities mitigate the effects of a hotter, more polluted, environment.
marketplace.org
The Inflation Reduction Act wants to incentivize electric car purchases – but there’s a catch
The climate-change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act – passed by the Senate and to be considered by the House later this week – include a lot of financial incentives to jumpstart electric-vehicle sales and production. There’s a $7,500 consumer tax credit for buying a new EV, $4,000...
Phys.org
'Unacceptable costs': Savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health
Savanna burning projects in northern Australia provide economic benefits to Indigenous communities and claim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But our research suggests smoke from these projects is harming human health. Northern Australia's savannas cover about 25% of Australia's land mass. They're among the most flammable regions in the world...
Comments / 0