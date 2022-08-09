ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Why isn’t Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?

There’s a lot of stuff baked into the 755-page Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved in the Senate and is expected to pass in the House. Top of mind for many is the nearly $370 billion set aside for energy transition and climate change mitigation. In fact, some are calling the Democrats’ measure the biggest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Inflation And Economy#Energy System#Electric Heating#Business Industry#Groups#The U S Senate#The Republican Party#Democrats
rigzone.com

USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

The U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will now head to the U.S. House Of Representatives. Commenting on the Senate passing of the act, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin stated, “for years, I have worked across the aisle to determine the most effective way to increase domestic energy production, lower energy and healthcare costs, and pay down our national debt without raising costs for working Americans - the Inflation Reduction Act is the product of that work”.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Here’s what the Inflation Reduction Act will do to combat climate change

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by the Senate over the weekend will pursue an extremely wide and varied array of strategies intended to combat climate change. The $369 billion in climate-related spending over 10 years : consumer clean energy costs, decarbonizing various sectors of the economy, domestic clean energy manufacturing, environmental justice, and agriculture and land use. Taken together, these programs would help the United States reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by 2030, and would save an estimated 3,700 to 3,900 lives per year thanks to cleaner air from burning less fossil fuels.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

How the four-day workweek could be another tool against global warming

Compressing the workweek from five days to four days would dramatically improve the quality of life of workers while incentivizing them to get roughly the same amount of work done more efficiently. That’s the standard argument for the idea, and it’s one that’s gaining increasing traction around the world as companies and governments experiment with shorter weeks through pilot programs.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Big climate bill; Spending green bucks to boost green energy

After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push.
ENVIRONMENT
insideevs.com

US Senate Passes Huge Climate Bill With Updated EV Tax Credit

As you may have heard, the US Senate just passed one of the most significant climate and energy bills in history. It's called the Inflation Reduction Act, and among a long list of new legislation backed by $374 billion in climate and energy spending, it includes an updated $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Grist

Judge scuttles fossil fuel leasing plan

It’s Wednesday, August 10, and fossil fuel production in Wyoming and Montana has hit another roadblock. A federal judge scuttled plans to expand fossil fuel extraction in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming last week, saying that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, had failed to consider how new oil, gas, and coal development might threaten public health and the environment.
WYOMING STATE
marketplace.org

Inflation Reduction Act’s climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity

Senate Democrats have narrowly passed — and their House colleagues will vote on Friday — on their $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. About half the new spending — $370 billion — is aimed at climate change: reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S., encouraging low- or zero-emission technologies, and helping vulnerable communities mitigate the effects of a hotter, more polluted, environment.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy