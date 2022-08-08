Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
I Heart Kapi‘olani CC
In the spirit of reuniting our students, alumni, and community with the campus, we are hosting an in-person outdoor event called “I HEART Kapiʻolani CC”. Place: Kapiʻolani Community College’s Great Lawn, at the heart of the Campus. Open to the public. Join us to connect...
Youth-targeted health education promotional posters available
A series of youth-centered, Hawaiʻi-focused health posters to address top adolescent health concerns have been developed by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON) to increase health literacy (youth understanding of health) and foster open communication between youth and their health care providers. The posters will be displayed in Hawaiʻi Keiki: Healthy & Ready to Learn nurse clinics located at Hawaiʻi Department of Education (HIDOE) public high schools throughout the state beginning this month. Free digital posters are also available to health centers nationwide.
$7M for international studies at UH Mānoa
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has been awarded seven Title VI International Education grants totaling $7 million over a four-year grant cycle from the U.S. Department of Education, keeping the campus among an elite group of U.S. universities with a dominant presence in international studies, especially in the Asia and Pacific regions.
ʻŌiwi poet-professor has 1st book published
A sacred tribute to survival, resistance and unbreakable bonds amongst Indigenous women and queer kānaka ʻōiwi (Native Hawaiians) envelop a newly published poetry collection authored by a creative writing assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. In her debut book Ask the Brindled, award-winning poet Noʻu Revilla casts a spotlight on themes of desire and intergenerational healing through the cultural figure of Hawaiian moʻo, or shapeshifting water protectors. Revilla is the first openly queer ʻŌiwi woman to have a full-length collection of poetry published by a leader in the industry.
UH News Image of the Week: Station ALOHA
This week’s Image of the Week is from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time Series site (WHOTS). Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology Visiting Researcher Program Coordinator Kelsey Maloney shared this image: “Tully Rohrer waiting for the deployment of the WHOTS-18 mooring at Station ALOHA. WHOTS is the Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time-series (HOT) site. This is a joint project between the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s HOT program and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute upper ocean processes team. We have been doing this project for 18 years, and it’s still going strong with our commitment to understanding the ocean around us.”
Alumni small businesses showcased, proceeds help address food insecurity
The inaugural University of Hawaiʻi Alumni Makers’ Market showcased products from approximately 30 UH alumni-owned/operated restaurants and businesses. Approximately 350 people attended the event on August 10 at The Royal Hawaiian Hotel. A portion of the proceeds will help address student food insecurity at the 10 campuses of...
$600K gift puts business college’s computer lab on cutting-edge
A blessing was held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business on August 11 to celebrate the completed renovation of the Tom W.S. Hee Undergraduate Computer Room into a state-of-the-art facility. The $600,000 lab renovation was funded from the estate of Clifford and Blanche Hee and named in honor of their son Tom Hee, who was an admired alumnus of the college and an accomplished banking professional, computer expert and community-minded volunteer.
New wave flooding tool provides future scenarios for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) provides West Maui community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials with predictions of coastal flooding under various scenarios of sea level and a range of wave events. The combination...
