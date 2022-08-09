Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg
Food Prices in US Surge Most Since 1979, Keeping Cost of Living High
Food prices in the US soared in July, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower gasoline costs offered some relief to consumers. Overall food prices climbed 10.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979, according to data published by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Several essentials like cereal and certain dairy products posted record year-over-year rises.
Bloomberg
Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas
Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast. Although natural gas exports from Mexico are today non-existent, seeing as it produces too...
Bloomberg
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
OPEC Sees Global Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus This Quarter
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies.
Bloomberg
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Bloomberg
Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers
Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
Bloomberg
A £44 Billion Hole in the UK Public Sector (Audio)
UK government departments need £44bn to offset the impact of inflation according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The think tank said rampant price rises are expected to wipe out more than 40% of the planned real-terms increase in funding for public services over the next three years. IFS economist Ben Zaranko who told Alex Webb and Stephen Carroll on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe that schools & hospitals will suffer if money isn't found to fill the gap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies
South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Korean trade ministry officials met with Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution...
Bloomberg
India July Inflation Cools, Easing Pressure for Steep Hikes
India’s retail inflation softened for a third straight month in July, taking some pressure off the central bank from pursuing sharp monetary tightening to return price gains back to its target band. Consumer prices rose 6.71% last month from a year earlier, dipping below 7% for the first time...
Bloomberg
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
Bloomberg
Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say
Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. The Beijing-based company, which was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings and was listed in New York until 2021, is working with China...
Bloomberg
Peloton to Cut 800 Jobs, Hike Prices and Shut Stores in Sweeping Overhaul
Peloton Interactive Inc. will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also include...
Bloomberg
Exxon Renews Nigeria Deep-Water Oil Licenses and Contracts
Exxon Mobil Corp. renewed two deep-water leases in Nigeria for 20 years, among the first permits granted under the country’s new oil and gas law. The US energy giant extended its rights over two oil blocks at a ceremony on Friday in the West African country’s capital, Abuja. It also renewed production-sharing contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., it said on its Twitter account.
Bloomberg
Mortgage Rates Swing Back Up, Hitting 5.22% in Volatile Market
US mortgage rates rose back above 5%, ratcheting up pressure on the cooling housing market. The average for a 30-year loan increased to 5.22% from 4.99% last week, Freddie Mac said Thursday in a statement. That’s the first increase since July 21.
Bloomberg
Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight
Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
Bloomberg
Major Ukraine Grower Says Russia Stole 200,000 Tons of Its Crops
Ukrainian farm company HarvEast said Russia stole as much as 200,000 tons of crops from its farms in eastern occupied areas, as Kyiv urges buyers to seize suspicious grain shipments. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of stealing grain from occupied regions and exporting it, and says Moscow has shipped out...
Bloomberg
ECB Will Limit Interest-Rate Hikes to This Year Only, HSBC Says
The European Central Bank will stop hiking interest rates after the end of 2022, when a euro-area recession and easing price pressures will restrain monetary-policy tightening, according to HSBC. Cuts to Russian natural gas supplies and resulting surges in energy costs will drive inflation higher than previously expected, to a...
Bloomberg
China to Speed Brazil Corn Imports Amid Ukraine War, US Tensions
China is taking steps to accelerate imports of Brazilian corn, bringing on a new supplier of the grain at a time when the war in Ukraine has disrupted trade and tensions with the US are soaring. Beijing will temporarily waive a key clause which paves the way for Brazil, the...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Rises After Another Sign of Cooling Inflation
New York (AP) -- Wall Street is rising again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected. It bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve won’t be as aggressive about raising interest rates as feared.
Comments / 0