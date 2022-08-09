ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Food Prices in US Surge Most Since 1979, Keeping Cost of Living High

Food prices in the US soared in July, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower gasoline costs offered some relief to consumers. Overall food prices climbed 10.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979, according to data published by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Several essentials like cereal and certain dairy products posted record year-over-year rises.
GAS PRICE
Bloomberg

Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market

Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Supply Lines
Bloomberg

Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline

Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers

Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

A £44 Billion Hole in the UK Public Sector (Audio)

UK government departments need £44bn to offset the impact of inflation according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The think tank said rampant price rises are expected to wipe out more than 40% of the planned real-terms increase in funding for public services over the next three years. IFS economist Ben Zaranko who told Alex Webb and Stephen Carroll on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe that schools & hospitals will suffer if money isn't found to fill the gap.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Podcast
Bloomberg

Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Korean trade ministry officials met with Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

India July Inflation Cools, Easing Pressure for Steep Hikes

India’s retail inflation softened for a third straight month in July, taking some pressure off the central bank from pursuing sharp monetary tightening to return price gains back to its target band. Consumer prices rose 6.71% last month from a year earlier, dipping below 7% for the first time...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market

Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say

Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. The Beijing-based company, which was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings and was listed in New York until 2021, is working with China...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Peloton to Cut 800 Jobs, Hike Prices and Shut Stores in Sweeping Overhaul

Peloton Interactive Inc. will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also include...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Exxon Renews Nigeria Deep-Water Oil Licenses and Contracts

Exxon Mobil Corp. renewed two deep-water leases in Nigeria for 20 years, among the first permits granted under the country’s new oil and gas law. The US energy giant extended its rights over two oil blocks at a ceremony on Friday in the West African country’s capital, Abuja. It also renewed production-sharing contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., it said on its Twitter account.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight

Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Major Ukraine Grower Says Russia Stole 200,000 Tons of Its Crops

Ukrainian farm company HarvEast said Russia stole as much as 200,000 tons of crops from its farms in eastern occupied areas, as Kyiv urges buyers to seize suspicious grain shipments. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of stealing grain from occupied regions and exporting it, and says Moscow has shipped out...
AGRICULTURE
Bloomberg

ECB Will Limit Interest-Rate Hikes to This Year Only, HSBC Says

The European Central Bank will stop hiking interest rates after the end of 2022, when a euro-area recession and easing price pressures will restrain monetary-policy tightening, according to HSBC. Cuts to Russian natural gas supplies and resulting surges in energy costs will drive inflation higher than previously expected, to a...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China to Speed Brazil Corn Imports Amid Ukraine War, US Tensions

China is taking steps to accelerate imports of Brazilian corn, bringing on a new supplier of the grain at a time when the war in Ukraine has disrupted trade and tensions with the US are soaring. Beijing will temporarily waive a key clause which paves the way for Brazil, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Bloomberg

Wall Street Rises After Another Sign of Cooling Inflation

New York (AP) -- Wall Street is rising again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected. It bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve won’t be as aggressive about raising interest rates as feared.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy