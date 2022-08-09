ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

KTRE

City of Nacogdoches reports rise in sales tax revenue

Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new 'three strike' policy. Bill Theodore, Assistant Executive Director at the Texas Association of Sports Officials, says years of abuse by fans has caused officials to quit the profession.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

East Texas Ag News: Solarizing gardens can reduce pests

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It seems that most gardeners are wrapped up with their spring gardens. It has been a tough year of heat and dry weather. With the recent rains that some have been getting in my part of the state, many have moved on to a fall garden. Other gardeners have had enough of the summer heat and will be taking a break to start their fall/winter gardens much later.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Kilgore Housing Development

Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar's sister, Jena, says in part, "at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive." Edgar's sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Woden Superintendent talks about first day after absorbing Etoile ISD

One of the fires which Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said was deliberately set and was extinguished flared back up in the afternoon.
WODEN, TX
KTRE

2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up

They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff says 6 fires deliberately set

The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar's sister, Jena, says in part, "at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive." Edgar's sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KICKS 105

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’

Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
LUFKIN, TX

