ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It seems that most gardeners are wrapped up with their spring gardens. It has been a tough year of heat and dry weather. With the recent rains that some have been getting in my part of the state, many have moved on to a fall garden. Other gardeners have had enough of the summer heat and will be taking a break to start their fall/winter gardens much later.

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO