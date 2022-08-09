Best Squeeze Bottle for Condiments

Hitting up a barbecue joint can really be an awesome night out. If you’re someone who loves meat, there’s so much you can do at a restaurant like that. For those who have been to one before, you’ve probably seen an array of many different bottles of sauces that you can put on your ribs, burgers, wings, or any other foods sitting on your table. Rather than only being able to enjoy that kind of variety when you go out, you can buy condiment squeeze bottles for your home. These plastic squeeze condiment bottles have a squirt bottle mentality where you can measure out how much you’re pouring. Buying individually packaged squeezy containers for your kitchen gives you a ton of versatility and the best condiment squeeze bottles are smart to grab.

Keeping various cooking oils, sauces, and items in a squeeze bottle makes it easier to grab them when you need them. Similar to a squeeze water bottle, these are simple to use over and over again. This also makes it easier to store them, as you know exactly how much room each bottle will take up. Being stuck with different-sized ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, and relish bottles is a pain for organizational purposes. With any of the sets of condiment squeeze bottles we’ve highlighted below, you’ll be able to top your meal with your favorite sauce or add-on in no time. Let’s take a look at the best premium condiment squeeze bottles.

Pick Up a Pair of Bottles

Allowing you to use your bottles for different consistencies of liquids, the OXO Good Grips Chef’s Squeeze Bottle Set is a great kitchen companion. The reason this set is so great is that it comes with a medium bottle and a large bottle. The medium bottle has a thin tip and the larger one has a thick tip, keeping your options for storage open. But these lids are interchangeable, so feel free to use them how you see fit. These tips are attached to the lids, so you don’t have to take them off and potentially lose them when you do. They won’t slide back over your top while you’re using it either. When you do want to put them back on, they snap on, meaning you can shake and pour without worrying that they’ll spray any juice anywhere. Having spill proof plastic squeeze condiment bottles makes a huge difference.

Each handy squeeze bottle is clearly marked, making measuring out your portions simple. You can measure in cups, ounces, or milliliters. The bottles are BPA-free and can be put in the dishwasher, making them super easy to clean. You can fill a squirt bottle with chili sauce, salad dressings, flavored syrups, maple syrup, olive oil, bbq sauce, soy sauce, and so much more. The medium option, you can even use it for melted chocolate or chocolate sauce to best decorate desserts. The OXO Good Grips brand is known for its dependence and every squeeze bottle shows that.

Some of The Best Products Come in Sets

Whether you want to use them for cooking oils, vinegar, or condiments, you’ll have plenty of choices when you own the Pinnacle Mercantile Condiment Bottles. This set comes with six transparent, high density polyethylene, plastic bottles that hold 16 ounces, so you’ll be able to stock your kitchen full of everything you want or like. These spill proof bottles all have wide mouths, measuring 1 1/8″, so pouring your substances into the bottles won’t cause a mess. This is great for salsas, dressings, vinaigrettes, thicker liquids like pancake mix, cleaning liquids, and condiments like hot sauces. Washing the 16-ounce bottle is super simple, as swirling around soap and water is easy with the wider opening. These are the kinds of the best squeeze bottles you see at hot dog stands, making them easier for many people to use quickly.

The red tip cap that adorns the top of each condiment bottle prevents accidental leaking even if you cut down the nozzle for a more open flow and a wide mouth. Each tiny cap is simple to close as well. You can also use this for art projects, as it’ll hold glues and other types of decorating materials. If you are in any way unsatisfied with this set of bottles, you can return it for up to 30 days for a full refund, guaranteed. Decorate your desserts by putting frostings or melted chocolates into these squeeze bottles. Make spelling things on baked goods a breeze. This set of squeeze bottles has unlimited uses.

Get More for Your Bottles When You Fill Them Up

Providing you with a large capacity to hold your condiments, the Homestead Choice 3-Pack Plastic Squeeze Condiment Bottles lets you stock up on your favorite additions. These can each keep 32 ounces of liquids, perfect for ketchup, mustard, bbq sauces, and other condiments. They are made from food safe, BPA-free materials and are easy to squeeze. You can use these on a daily basis for cooking, baking, or for any liquids that need dispensing like simple syrup for cocktails. Your homemade vinaigrette choices and favorite condiments will be easy to pour here. These can be used in the kitchen, the garage, or for arts and crafts.

They are translucent, so you’ll always be able to see what’s inside the bottles. The bottles are spill-proof, as they come with snap-on red caps that allow for a controlled pour every time to avoid messy accidents. You can trim the nozzles for thicker sauces and the cap will still stay on tightly. These also have wide mouths, which makes filling them up a breeze. They are not microwave safe, but they are top rack dishwasher safe. This pack of three provides a great value for your home.

Choose how many you want

The Bottlify 16oz Squeeze Bottles with Red Cap-Pack of 2 actually gives you an option of how many to pick from. You can choose a pack of two or a pack of six of the best squeeze bottles. Made from flexible plastic and food grade material, each squeeze bottle is lightweight and moisture-resistant. Equipped with red Yorker spout caps, they fit perfectly to provide accidental leakage. These also have pre-cut nozzles to accommodate all kinds of liquids. The precise control you’ll get with these is excellent.

You can go from one condiment to another condiment with these as they are versatile. You can use these in the kitchen or in an art supply area. These are ideal for bars and cafes. They are dishwasher friendly and the translucent material makes for easy storage. There is a 1.1″ orifice on each bottle. Make sure you wash them with soapy water for easy cleaning.

Label Your Bottles

Show people what exactly is in each bottle with the Belinlen 8 Pack 12 oz Plastic Squeeze Squirt Condiment Bottles set. This is a pack of eight bottles that hold 12 ounces in each. These come with reusable labels, an erasable marker, a collapsible funnel, and the high-quality BPA free and LDPE plastic make it easy to clean. The reusable labels let you write down and show off what you’re using. Most squeeze bottles and squirt bottles don’t include that. These are able to be cleaned up and erased so you can change the sauces. Put a salad dressing, viscous liquids, or other kinds of liquid inside the bottles. You can use the markers to put convenient measurements on the labels as well. The multi purpose set of labels on the plastic squeeze bottles provides differentiations between the bottles.

The graduation of the bottles is clear. They are perfect for any liquid that comes to mind. You can keep them in your home kitchen or have them on the table at your restaurant. The lid stays open until you close it, depending on how much you want to pour. There are also more options for sizes and lids of this squeeze bottle set. This set also is great for garage work, as you can store other items like motor oil in them.