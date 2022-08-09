Read full article on original website
Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style
Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats
Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
Issey Miyake passes away at 84, and here are some designs to commemorate his excellence
Prolific fashion designer Issey Miyake passed away on the 5th of August, his company revealed today. Miyake, whose name became synonymous with Japan’s economic and fashion boom in the 1980s, died after a long fight with liver cancer. Known for his innovative styles and fragrances, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs’ famous black turtle neck jumpers. In 1992, Miyake debuted his line of fragrances, titled L’eau d’Issey (which also sounded like l’odyssey), inspired by oceanic themes. It was rumored that one bottle was sold every 14 seconds. Miyake’s also well known for his project A-POC (A Piece of Cloth), which can now be seen in museums and used a special weaving machine that made outfits out of one continuous tube of fabric. The A-POC technology whereby a single piece of thread is fed into an industrial knitting or weaving machine programmed by a computer was not only able to create a new form of mass-produced clothing with a high degree of variation but was also able to control the amount created through the process of casting. A-POC was revolutionary in that the process converted a single thread into a fabric with texture, shape, and clothing based upon a computer concept of engineering design. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has one of the earliest evolutions of A-POC (QUEEN) in its permanent collection. He was also the founder and long-time director of 21_21 Design Sight, one of Tokyo’s first and most prominent design museums and exhibition spaces. And, we’ve put together some of Miyake’s most iconic works together to pay a tribute and remember all the extraordinary gifts he has provided to the design world!
Issey Miyake, Designer of Steve Jobs' Iconic Black Turtleneck, Dies Age 84
Japanese fashion designer and legend Issey Miyake has reportedly died at the age of 84 according to multiple news sources in Japan.
Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84 - media
TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.
Issey Miyake Dies at 84
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
Remembering Issey Miyake Through His 4 Most Innovative Creations
From Pleats Please to Steve Jobs' turtlenecks
Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer and friend of Steve Jobs dies aged 84
The death of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, aged 84, was announced on Tuesday, 9 August.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on Friday (5 August), according to the Kyodo news agency, while he was “surrounded by close friends and associates”.Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck was among the innovator’s famous designs.Hiroshima-born Miyake was just seven years old when an atomic bomb was detonated over the city in 1945, and wrote to Barack Obama in 2009 that he still saw things “no one should experience.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John: Peter Andre pays tribute to Grease actressProducer defends James Franco’s casting as Fidel CastroGame of Thrones’ Iron Throne installed at the Tower of London
Life Lessons From Issey Miyake
Welcome to Life Lessons. This week, we are mourning the loss of Japanese designer Issey Miyake, who’s infamous washable wears and impenetrable pleats helped reign in a new era of fashion technology in the late 1980s. Unfussy, yet simultaneously pretentious, Miyake’s timeless, boundary-breaking designs brought architecture to the runways and minimalism to the streets—mirroring new desires to dress with ease, while creating a de-facto uniform for entrepreneurs and gallerists worldwide. Here, in this 1975 interview with the actor and Factory girl Daniela Morera—pictured above modeling a parachute suit—the late designer shares his thoughts on sado-masochism, pret-a-porter, and the collapse of high fashion.
Issey Miyake was a conceptual fashion designer for the many
Designer Issey Miyake has died at age 84, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world. He was celebrated for clothing that responded to the body in movement and which was conceptual in design but also completely appropriate for the everyday. His garments were often based on simple geometric shapes made in finely pleated fabrics that resulted in new and unexpected silhouettes.
Pioneering Japanese designer Issey Miyake leaves a multifaceted legacy
Issay Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer best known for his overt approach to pleated fashion, the iconic bao bao bag, and dressing Steve Jobs in his iconic turtleneck, has died at age 84. His groundbreaking pieces made their first splash in the 1960s, and incarnated the spirit of origami in...
