ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Identify a Baffling New Type of Diabetes That Affects Millions

A new study investigates a mysterious form of diabetes. Malnutrition-related diabetes is a mysterious form of diabetes that affects tens of millions of individuals in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Rarely do its victims, who are mostly skinny and poor teens and young adults, survive more than a year following diagnosis. Their young age and frail appearance point to type 1 diabetes (T1D), yet insulin shots often are ineffective and may even result in low blood sugar deaths. Additionally, none of the individuals seem to have type 2 diabetes (T2D), which is often linked to obesity. Despite the fact that the illness was originally documented about 70 years ago, physicians are still unaware of how to treat it due to a lack of research on the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar

Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Castro
Medical News Today

What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Latinos#Diabetes Care#Latin America#Racism#Senate#Cdc#Non Hispanics#Republicans#Democrats
Medical News Today

What's to know about hemoglobin levels?

Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Inflation Reduction Act could be "game-changing" for millions of U.S. seniors

The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most important effort in decades to reform how drug prices are set in the U.S., experts say. "This is going to be game-changing," Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University's Questrom School of Business who studies drug pricing, said of the bill, which passed in the Senate on Sunday and which House lawmakers could vote on as early as Friday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Vice

Rainwater Everywhere Now Considered Too Toxic for Safe Consumption, Study Finds

Atmospheric levels of toxic “forever chemicals” are so high that rainwater everywhere contains amounts that are unsafe for long-term human consumption according to safety guidelines, scientists say. Hazardous pollutants known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they break down so slowly...
SCIENCE
BBC

US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases

A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Ohio Capital Journal

As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried

Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform.  Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy