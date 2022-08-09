Read full article on original website
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
nypressnews.com
Diabetes warning: ‘Hidden’ symptoms could be an ‘early sign’ of condition
According to the charity Diabetes UK: “More people than ever have diabetes. More people than ever are at risk of type 2 diabetes.” Although diabetes can be life-threatening, many people do not even realise they have the condition in its early stages. Navin Khosla, medical writer at NiceRx...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Identify a Baffling New Type of Diabetes That Affects Millions
A new study investigates a mysterious form of diabetes. Malnutrition-related diabetes is a mysterious form of diabetes that affects tens of millions of individuals in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Rarely do its victims, who are mostly skinny and poor teens and young adults, survive more than a year following diagnosis. Their young age and frail appearance point to type 1 diabetes (T1D), yet insulin shots often are ineffective and may even result in low blood sugar deaths. Additionally, none of the individuals seem to have type 2 diabetes (T2D), which is often linked to obesity. Despite the fact that the illness was originally documented about 70 years ago, physicians are still unaware of how to treat it due to a lack of research on the condition.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
Blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure: COVID creates a higher risk for rare pediatric health problems, new CDC study finds
Kids who have had COVID are also more likely to develop Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that destroys the body’s ability to make insulin, researchers found.
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
With inflation still running hot, Social Security recipients could see $1,900 boost next year
Older American and others on Social Security could get a significant bump in their annual cost-of-living adjustment next year, with experts forecasting that the typical recipient could receive an additional $1,900 in 2023 to keep up with inflation. Many seniors have struggled this year as their 2022 bump, 5.9%, lagged...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Inflation Reduction Act could be "game-changing" for millions of U.S. seniors
The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most important effort in decades to reform how drug prices are set in the U.S., experts say. "This is going to be game-changing," Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University's Questrom School of Business who studies drug pricing, said of the bill, which passed in the Senate on Sunday and which House lawmakers could vote on as early as Friday.
Rainwater Everywhere Now Considered Too Toxic for Safe Consumption, Study Finds
Atmospheric levels of toxic “forever chemicals” are so high that rainwater everywhere contains amounts that are unsafe for long-term human consumption according to safety guidelines, scientists say. Hazardous pollutants known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they break down so slowly...
BBC
US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases
A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
A new 'Langya' virus carried by shrews is infecting dozens in China
Few patients also showed evidence of liver and kidney damage as well as abnormal blood cells. So far, there is no evidence that the illness can spread from person to person. The patients are primarily farmers. A newly discovered virus has affected over three dozen people in the Shandong and...
As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried
Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform. Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Axios
