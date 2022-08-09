ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation

JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
WRDW-TV

Sharpton to speak at service for woman who died in cops’ custody

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy Thursday for a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody. Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, is speaking at the request of Grier’s family. Nationally renowned civil rights and personal...
wgxa.tv

65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
wgxa.tv

Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
wgxa.tv

Nine Thomaston residents among 22 charged in drug ring bust

THOMASTON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Nine people from Thomaston have been charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking ring investigation, along with 13 others from around the state. Darius Wellmaker, Nehemiah "Brazy" Johnson, Natashia Antley, Krystal Juarez Norman, Dixie Bailey, and Joshua McAfee all face charges of conspiracy to possess...
wgxa.tv

Man dies while fishing at Lake Sinclair

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- According to Putnam County Coroner Hollis Harrison, a 62-year-old man is dead after suffering a heart attack while fishing at Lake Sinclair. Bobby McIntyre was fishing with his brother and two friends in the Crooked Creek area along the bank of Lake Sinclair. McIntyre stayed...
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
COLUMBUS, GA

