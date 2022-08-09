52-year-old Avondale man killed after striking tree with vehicle in Marrero : LSP

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — On August 7, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly car crash in Jefferson Parish. According to LSP troopers, the incident killed 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale.

Police reports show that the crash happened on Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street. Investigators determined that Lewis was driving westbound on US Hwy 90 Business in a 2006 Buick Lucerne when for an unknown reason, the Buick suddenly ran off the road and struck a tree. Lewis was taken to the hospital where he died a few days later from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

LSP is still investigating the incident. It is unknown whether or not Lewis was buckled up at the time of the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. State troopers want to remind drivers to make good decisions while behind the wheel.

Here are some tips LSP urges drivers to follow:

Never drive impaired

Never drive fatigued or distracted

Follow all traffic laws

Ensure every occupant is properly restrained

Take simple precautions

