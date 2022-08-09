ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

52-year-old Avondale man killed after striking tree with vehicle in Marrero : LSP

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yU3O1_0hAW36Xn00

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — On August 7, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly car crash in Jefferson Parish. According to LSP troopers, the incident killed 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale.

Police reports show that the crash happened on Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street. Investigators determined that Lewis was driving westbound on US Hwy 90 Business in a 2006 Buick Lucerne when for an unknown reason, the Buick suddenly ran off the road and struck a tree. Lewis was taken to the hospital where he died a few days later from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

LSP is still investigating the incident. It is unknown whether or not Lewis was buckled up at the time of the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. State troopers want to remind drivers to make good decisions while behind the wheel.

2 men arrive at the hospital after shooting in New Orleans East Monday night: NOPD

Here are some tips LSP urges drivers to follow:

  • Never drive impaired
  • Never drive fatigued or distracted
  • Follow all traffic laws
  • Ensure every occupant is properly restrained
  • Take simple precautions
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgno.com

St. Bernard: Alleged armed robbery suspect wanted by deputies

CHALMETTE. La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying the possible suspect in the armed robbery of a Chalmette business on August 4. Surveillance video is being used to aid in the investigation. According to Sheriff...
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Avondale, LA
Accidents
City
Avondale, LA
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Avondale, LA
Crime & Safety
Marrero, LA
Accidents
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Marrero, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway

A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Driver sought for endangering the public at Almonaster and Louisa

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with reckless driving and aggravated flight. The offense occurred on Sunday (Aug. 7) at the intersection of Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street. According to investigators, the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Lsp#Louisiana State Police#Buick#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wgno.com

NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

15-year-old suspected gunman shoots man multiple times

On August 9, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot near the intersection of Payne and East Street. Upon arrival officers located a 23 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then treated and transported to a local medical facility where he is expected to recover from his injuries.
HOUMA, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy