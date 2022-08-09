Read full article on original website
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
wgxa.tv
Plans to demolish historic Vineville neighborhood home get denied
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A historic 19th-century home's future is in question. On the one hand, the owners say they'll make it a park-like garden space. On the other, residents say it will be like an amphitheater, bringing traffic, noise, and a look they don't see fitting for their community. The...
wfxl.com
Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins
Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
'It was functionally obsolescent': Monroe County asking for public feedback on new fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — 3901 High Falls Road has been home to the High Falls Fire Station for four decades, but soon, the station may have a new home. The commissioner’s office is hoping to hear from the public. Monroe County’s oldest active fire station has worn with...
Deputy Investigates Possible Shooting After Car Crashes Into Tree At West Macon Walmart (Macon, GA)
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree at West Macon Walmart, and a possible shooting is suspected. Walmart has been reported to have fired shots, but the investigators do not believe any shots were fired during this time, and no [..]
wgxa.tv
Laurens County recovery residences invited to RISE UP for Recovery Community meeting
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some Laurens County recovery services workers say that not all recovery centers are in it for the right reasons and they say they're fed up. On Wednesday, recovery center residents, recovery specialists, and care providers met with city and county officials at RISE UP in Dublin to try to pave a smoother road.
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon parking meters undergoing upgrades
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The parking meters in downtown Macon are undergoing some upgrades. You may have seen signs on the meters recently asking you to use the Passport parking app or ppprk.com to pay for parking. According to Assistant Director for the Urban Development Authority, Robert Stephens, the...
wgxa.tv
Man dies while fishing at Lake Sinclair
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- According to Putnam County Coroner Hollis Harrison, a 62-year-old man is dead after suffering a heart attack while fishing at Lake Sinclair. Bobby McIntyre was fishing with his brother and two friends in the Crooked Creek area along the bank of Lake Sinclair. McIntyre stayed...
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
wgxa.tv
Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
Hancock County residents railing against proposed railroad development
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad based in Sandersville is planning to build some new tracks in Hancock County. To do this, they’ll need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take it. However, not everybody in town is on board. “We don’t want...
stnonline.com
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
41nbc.com
Florida man arrested in Monroe County, stolen vehicle recovered
HIGH FALLS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man faces multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office got a call from Georgia State Patrol about a stolen vehicle out of Atlanta being located at the Sunoco gas station in High Falls. GSP told the sheriff’s office there was also a gun inside the vehicle.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
wgxa.tv
Busted for Booze: Undercover investigation in Jones Co. nets nine stores serving minors
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Straight up, that's the way Jones County Criminal investigator and Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton says the sheriff's office is serving up citations for serving underage minors. "We identified all the retail establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol within Jones County, we're talking about discount stores, gas...
wgxa.tv
Dashcam video shows MTA bus running red light before landing on top of SUV in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A city bus on top of an SUV is not the kind of crash you see every day, but something that happens a little more often is drivers running a red light. That's exactly what dash cam video shows happened before a Macon-Bibb Transit Authority bus drove over another vehicle in July.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation
JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
