Macon, GA

13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
wgxa.tv

Plans to demolish historic Vineville neighborhood home get denied

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A historic 19th-century home's future is in question. On the one hand, the owners say they'll make it a park-like garden space. On the other, residents say it will be like an amphitheater, bringing traffic, noise, and a look they don't see fitting for their community. The...
wfxl.com

Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins

Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
41nbc.com

Downtown Macon parking meters undergoing upgrades

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The parking meters in downtown Macon are undergoing some upgrades. You may have seen signs on the meters recently asking you to use the Passport parking app or ppprk.com to pay for parking. According to Assistant Director for the Urban Development Authority, Robert Stephens, the...
Jeff Cox
wgxa.tv

Man dies while fishing at Lake Sinclair

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- According to Putnam County Coroner Hollis Harrison, a 62-year-old man is dead after suffering a heart attack while fishing at Lake Sinclair. Bobby McIntyre was fishing with his brother and two friends in the Crooked Creek area along the bank of Lake Sinclair. McIntyre stayed...
wgxa.tv

Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
stnonline.com

Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
wgxa.tv

65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
41nbc.com

Florida man arrested in Monroe County, stolen vehicle recovered

HIGH FALLS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man faces multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office got a call from Georgia State Patrol about a stolen vehicle out of Atlanta being located at the Sunoco gas station in High Falls. GSP told the sheriff’s office there was also a gun inside the vehicle.
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation

JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
