Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
tornadopix.com
In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace
The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
iheart.com
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift...
theregistrysocal.com
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM
Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
365traveler.com
16 INCREDIBLE THINGS TO DO IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA
Irvine ranking high in quality of life and visitor experience is no accident. Ever since the 1960s, Irvine has developed following its master plan to create the perfect city. With the precision of Sim-City and a successfully growing population base, Irvine is attracting not only new residents, but also tourists around Southern California.
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA
Hey, guys, in this article today, you guys are going to discover some of LA’s hidden gems that are totally free. I’m saving my favorite for the last, so make sure to read until the end. So, without further ado, let’s go.
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people
Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
laschoolreport.com
Los Angeles skilled trades program mixes summer jobs and training all in one
Marco Chavez presses a foot-long piece of bare wooden siding into a gap along a window and pulls the trigger on his drill. Chavez, 17, a recent graduate of College Bridge Academy, a charter high school in the city of Compton in Los Angeles County, steps back and nods while his instructor watches him.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Petition To Block Health Care Workers’ Minimum Wage Is ‘Misleading,’ Union Says
A new petition by the Say No to Unequal Pay Coalition is calling to repeal the recently passed $25 minimum wage ordinance for health care employees before it takes effect.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
dailyovation.com
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — TAY HO Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th, 2022!. Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, Family Business Director Vivian Yenson introduces Southern Californians to Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills, her second newest Vietnamese restaurant honoring the timeless tradition of preparing authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food and eclectic Asian dishes.
tornadopix.com
Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register
“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
kpcc.org
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
