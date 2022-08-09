ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace

The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift...
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM

Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
16 INCREDIBLE THINGS TO DO IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA

Irvine ranking high in quality of life and visitor experience is no accident. Ever since the 1960s, Irvine has developed following its master plan to create the perfect city. With the precision of Sim-City and a successfully growing population base, Irvine is attracting not only new residents, but also tourists around Southern California.
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people

Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th

SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — TAY HO Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th, 2022!. Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, Family Business Director Vivian Yenson introduces Southern Californians to Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills, her second newest Vietnamese restaurant honoring the timeless tradition of preparing authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food and eclectic Asian dishes.
Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register

“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More

EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
