Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
This adorable puppy wants a big dog sibling to look up to
Meet the precious Pat! She is a 3-month-old, 30-pound Shepherd mix that loves puppy friends. This sweet, chill girl will need a confident big sibling in her future home to show her the ropes.
Beagles rescued from labs 2022: South Elgin shelter rescues nearly 100 dogs from breeding facility
After a large beagle rescue operation, dozens of the dogs are now available in South Elgin.
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles Arrive in South Elgin, Available For Adoption as Part of National Rescue
100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after begin rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from a research and...
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts
This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
Brookfield Zoo Silverback Gorilla Dies After ‘Acute Illness’
JoJo, a 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla, died recently. | Brookfield Zoo. Monday, August 8, 2022 || By Bob Uphues || @maywoodnews. The Chicago Zoological Society on Aug. 1 announced the sudden death of JoJo, the 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who had sired three offspring at Brookfield Zoo during his 10 years there.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason. The Boone County Fair draws people from all over the state, and after two days of rain, better weather could not have been hoped for for Tuesday’s kickoff. There […]
Collecting cards for 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois lawmaker is asking for the public's help to cheer up a young boy injured in the July 4 parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Cooper Roberts was with his family at the parade when a gunman opened fire, injuring him and...
Woman accused of murdering pregnant teen, taking unborn baby from womb wants arrest thrown out
CHICAGO — The woman accused of murdering a pregnant teen and cutting out an unborn baby from the teen’s body wants her arrest thrown out. Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s body was discovered in a trash bin in April 2019 behind a home on the 4100 block of West 77th Place on the South Side — in a […]
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
This TikTok Viral Cannabis Bakery Offers Delicious THC Infused Pastries and Coffee
Introducing Chicago’s original cannabis-infused bakery and coffee shop in Wicker Park: Wake-N-Bakery, which is located on Division St, has gone viral on TikTok thanks to its delicious treats, large drink menu, and oh yeah, the fact that it’s infused with THC or CBD. The popular cannabis bakery is a 21+ shop and offers a bevy of fun treats, coffees, and lemonades, too. Recreational consumption, possession, and sales of cannabis products, which first became legal in the State of Illinois in January 2020. Since then, the TikTok famous bakery has become more popular than ever. Wake-N-Bakery has a large menu that includes bakery items like cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. There are tinctures, CBD dog treats, and so much more available as well.
Attention Illinois Portillo’s Lovers: Here’s How to Get Free Fries
We know you love Portillo's French fries... but did you know you could get them for free?. Ok, by now you probably know that I love a good cheese fry in my life. And my favorite cheese fries are from Portillo's. It's because the very first cheese fries I ever...
'That terrifies me': Many Long Grove residents abhor proposed gun range in their neighborhood
There’s quite a bit of push-back over a proposal for a gun shop and shooting range in Long Grove. Range USA is looking to build a facility with retail, classrooms and 20-shooting lanes.
